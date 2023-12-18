Highlights Paddy Pimblett has to cut a considerable amount of weight for his fights, which he documents on his YouTube channel.

Ahead of his fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 296, he claimed to feel at the top of his game and people close to him claim he made clear level-ups in his training and physique.

Paddy is aware of the concerns surrounding his weight fluctuation, but aims to prioritise his mental health over his sport.

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett has documented the intense days leading up to his fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 on his YouTube channel. It is no secret that he has to cut a considerable amount of pounds in order to make weight for fights, which appears to be a reoccurring theme throughout his career as he opts to put on the pounds when out of camp.

“Feel great man, it’s going to be an easy weight cut, and a lot of you will have noticed after watching the vlogs and seeing pictures and videos of me, my body’s completely different from what it was a year ago, even than Jared Gordon fight, I’ve got muscles on my neck and that now, it’s mad,” he tells the camera.

It’s clear that he feels at the top of his game, with coaches and even close friend and fellow UFC fighter Molly ‘Meatball’ McCann commenting on how dangerous he looks. “He’s just made some clear level-ups here,” she adds.

In preparation for this fight, he says that he feels fitter and stronger in himself than ever before. “Best I’ve ever felt, lad, I’ve never felt like this, I’ve never been able to do a workout like that on cut day, I feel fresh, I feel alive, normally a little bit more depleted than this,” he says.

Pimblett competes in the 155lbs division, but when he is not fighting, he often puts on a significant amount of weight. In the past, he has been very open about the fact that he likes to eat whatever he wants, which undoubtedly adds to his fluctuation.

Concerns over Paddy Pimblett's weight fluctuation

Fans and officials have expressed concern about his post-fight weight gain in the past. Even UFC president Dana White has showed worry, once saying: “We know that fluctuating and cutting that much weight is very bad and that it definitely doesn’t prolong your career.” He goes on to explain the health issues that can arise from major and frequent weight change.

Paddy, however, makes it clear that cutting for fights is extremely mentally difficult, whether that be prolonged diet change or the extreme measures he takes for making weight. Previously, he has expressed the importance of prioritising his mental health over his sport. He was seen post-fight last year eating pizza, and when asked if he misses his abs when he isn’t fighting, he responded: “A six-pack is sound. I look great, but I’d rather be fat and happy.”

After he makes weight at 155lbs for his fight against Ferguson, Pimblett shows himself on YouTube refuelling for the fight with a feast, stressing the importance of getting carbohydrates and salts back into the body after his drastic cut day.

The fight ended positively for Pimblett, after he won via unanimous decision, dominating the fight from start to finish, including a brutal-looking knockdown in the opening stages. Despite being victorious and extending his unbeaten run, the Brit has since taken to social media to share his discontent with the result, posting: “Gutted I didn’t get the finish, but Tony can take a punch man.”