Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler enter their fight at this weekend's UFC 314 pay-per-view event at very different stages in their respective MMA careers. Liverpool's Pimblett is currently riding an eight-fight win streak (six of which have come in the UFC Octagon), while Chandler has lost four of his last five contests.

Although Pimblett is currently perfect in his UFC career, he was given a major scare by Jared Gordon in their bout at UFC 282 in December 2022, as the American put the pressure on Paddy over the course of a closely-contested three rounds. Many observers believe that the Brit was fortunate to come away with a unanimous decision victory on the night.

Ahead of Saturday's co-main event clash at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, Gordon spoke to Home of Fight to preview the contest - and he sees Chandler having the edge over Pimblett in one crucial area.

Jared Gordon's Prediction For Chandler vs Pimblett at UFC 314

Pimblett has been warned not to take the former UFC title challenger lightly