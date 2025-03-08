Paddy Pimblett has the biggest fight of his career to date on the horizon, but it seems that he's already looking past his next opponent, Michael Chandler, at UFC 314, as he's named three lightweights he'd love to share the cage with AFTER fighting the American.

The two came face-to-face for the first time yesterday evening, the 7th of March, as the UFC held their first official press conference for next month's pay-per-view, which is taking place in Miami, Florida at the Kaseya Center.

Serving as the co-main event, which will see Alexander Volkanovski take on Diego Lopes, Pimblett and Chandler will share the cage in a five-round affair, and speaking ahead of the PPV, The Baddy was full of confidence about his chances, in what will undoubtedly be the toughest test of his short UFC career to date.

Pimblett is 6-0 in the UFC