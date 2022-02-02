Highlights Paddy Pimblett, a rising star in the UFC, has a growing fanbase and the ability to sell out arenas, drawing comparisons to Conor McGregor.

Paddy Pimblett is one of the fast-rising fighters in the sport of UFC and mixed martial arts, and he has generated a huge profile in just a few fights since signing for the promotion. Pimblett has risen up the ranks as a professional under the stewardship of a number of MMA promotions such as Cage Warriors to make his way to the Ultimate Fighting Championships.

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett has been compared to UFC superstar Conor McGregor by some considering his growing fanbase and ability to sell out arenas, but it remains to be seen if he can get anywhere near the star level of the Irish fighter. Many have criticised the payment system in the UFC including YouTube star Jake Paul, but the Liverpudlian has proven he has some serious draw and has benefited massively after recently signing a new deal.

Here is everything you need to know about the net worth of Paddy Pimblett in 2023, taking into account his earnings, endorsement deals and more.

Paddy Pimblett - a profile

Pimblett is an extremely skilled MMA fighter born in Liverpool, England, who is currently 28-years-old and is becoming a global superstar in the UFC. 'The Baddy' has gained notoriety online and in the cage for his antics and brash-talking personality which has seen him develop a huge fanbase particularly in the UK but also in the US.

The former Cage Warriors champion also supports Liverpool FC and has become something of a content creator covering his beloved Reds, which is the reason for his long-term dream of competing in the octagon at the Premier League stadium of Anfield in the future. He is becoming such a star in the UK, and it remains to be seen if he can make the next step and become a UFC great, as he takes his career step-by-step in the coming years.

Paddy Pimblett MMA debut and early journey

Pimblett began training in MMA after being inspired to compete in the octagon by a clash between Vitor Belfort and Rich Franklin at UFC 103. He joined the Next Generation MMA gym in his hometown Liverpool and things began to open up for the Merseyside star who had decided that he was to pursue this full-time.

The 28-year-old then decided to turn over as a professional winning his first three fights in impressive fashion, before he was invited to sign for UK-based MMA promotion Cage Warriors. A regular breeding ground of talent, Pimblett made a phenomenal rise up the ranks until he became a champion, before electing to move up to the lightweight division. From there on in, his journey began to really take off as interest from the UFC and president Dana White resulted in his acquisition.

Paddy Pimblett in the UFC - record and fights

It has been a busy start to life in the UFC for Pimblett who made his first appearance in September 202, taking on Luigi Vendramini on the big stage in the US. His name became a household one immediately, with his statement post-fight interview capturing the imagination after a big performance on the night.

Pimblett was then seen as a marketable star in the UK and his next two fights came as main card clashes at UFC London, as he brought a huge fanbase to first stop Kazula Vargas in March 2022. Events on British soil had been rare previously, but the success he helped build saw it immediately return as he choked out Jordan Leavitt in the co-feature fight three months later.

However, things took a concerning turn for 'The Baddy' in his last fight as he scraped past season veteran Jared Gordon having been handed a controversial win despite the worrying stats. It also proved to be a forgettable evening for Pimblett due to an injury being aggravated in the fight, which has seen him out of action for the majority of this year.

Total fight earnings and full purses

Much has been made of Pimblett's earnings in the UFC given his clear star power early on after just four fights. In his initial two contests, 'The Baddy' earned just $12,000 as a base salary for the fights, as accustomed to the UFC for all fighters even if they lose, but this was joined by $62,000 for performance and win bonuses for his first two win over Vendramini and Vargas.

It was clear that a new contract would likely be needed for Pimblett given the big impact he was having on fight promotion extremely early on, and he signed a new deal with the UFC worth $150,000 in basic salary for each fight. This came into action for his second UFC London appearance against Jordan Leavitt, where he earned a much higher $350,000 purse which included a matched win bonus. He pulled in an extra $4,000 from sponsorships and this will likely continue to rise as his career goes on.

His earnings continued at a similar rate for his most recent win over Gordon which sees him having now pulled in over $700,000 of prize money since his UFC career began. This is a sharp contrast to his days fighting in Cage Warriors, where he even admitted he considered retiring from MMA after earning just £500 per fight, which is extremely low considering the investment required.

Fighter Opponent Date Event Result Base Salary Win Bonus Performance Bonus Sponsorship Total Paddy Pimblett Jordan Leavitt 7/23/2022 UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall W $150,000 $150,000 $50,000 $4,000 $354,000 Paddy Pimblett Kazula Vargas 3/19/2022 UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall W $12,000 $12,000 $50,000 $4,000 $78,000 Paddy Pimblett Luigi Vendramini 9/4/2021 UFC Vegas 36 W $12,000 $12,000 $50,000 $4,000 $78,000 Paddy Pimblett Jared Gordon 12/10/2022 UFC 282 W $150,000 $150,000 N/A $4,500 $304,500

According to EssentiallySports, Pimblett currently has endorsement deals with Slick Gorilla, Apex Fightwear and Arise Media. Pimblett has made a superb impact commercially since the start of his UFC career, running advert campaigns across London, which have been used to promote his energy drink which is a valuable source of income for 'The Baddy'.

A huge main source of revenue for Pimblett outside his competition comes in the form of a seven-figure deal with Barstool Sports, which was signed back in 2021. Barstool confirmed that Pimblett signed the deal to be "a brand ambassador and content creator" with the company, and he has since been working with the company, although it remains unclear if it is still in place.

Pimblett also earns money from his own content creation methods including on his YouTube channel where he posts unseen footage, vlogs and more from his fighting camps and while supporting his beloved Liverpool at Anfield. A man of Pimblett's stature has also seen him pick up significant followers on social media, where he is likely to earn money from posts including to his two million Instagram followers.

Paddy Pimblett net worth

According to Networth & Salary, Pimblett has a net worth of around $5 million as of 2023. This is thanks in part to his successful career in the UFC, where he has earned over $700,000 in prize money alone so far and will be looking to continue to build his profile and career which could again quickly reward him with a new more bulky contract. He also earns a healthy salary from sponsorships and other income sources, which have helped him build an extremely stable income.

This net worth is likely to continue to grow as we go along into the end of 2023 and beyond, particularly as he is finally set to return this December after surgery on an injury has kept him out for a lengthy period. He will likely receive further endorsements as his profile continues to grow, particularly in the UK where his personality is carrying him to new-found levels of fame.

Paddy Pimblett next fight

It could be a big end to 2023 for Pimblett, who is set for a high-profile showdown against UFC veteran Tony Ferguson who is the biggest name he will have faced in his career to date. In truth, his rival couldn't be further away from his best having lost his last six fights including against Bobby Green last time out, but he has refused to hang up his gloves.

Pimblett needs a test against a bigger name after he was largely beaten up in his controversial win over Gordon last time out, and will be looking to continue his streak with a comfortable win over 'El Cucuy'. It remains a decent-level step-up for Pimblett without rushing too much, given his struggles against Gordon, and he intends to take things step-by-step in order to progress at his own pace to a shot against someone in the top ten.