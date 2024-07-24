Highlights Paddy Pimblett has admitted he was almost forced to withdraw from UFC 304.

The 29-year-old faces King Green on the main card in Manchester this weekend.

Pimblett's coach wanted to pull him out of the fight due to mental health reasons.

Paddy Pimblett has opened up about his recent struggles with mental health ahead of UFC 304. If you were to come across the 29-year-old by chance, or had only seen his highlights, you might see a tough-talking scouser who loves to have a tear-up - and is pretty good at it too.

However, it is outside of the octagon that Pimblett seems to face his toughest battles. He has revealed that there was a dip in his mental health in the build-up to UFC 304 - which is taking place in Manchester this Saturday.

The pay-per-view card is set to feature the best fighters Britain has to offer showcasing their talents, with a rematch between Leon Edwards and Belal Mohamed for the UFC Welterweight Championship serving as the main event. Interim-heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall faces Curtis Blaydes in the co-main event fight, while Pimblett faces King (formerly Bobby) Green in a lightweight bout.

Pimblett Was on the Verge of Being Pulled Out of his UFC 304 Fight

Liverpudlian star admits that he 'wasn't there' mentally in the early stages of his camp

In an interview with Sky Sports, Pimblett revealed that his fight with Green was in jeopardy following a conversation he had with his coach. "About five or six weeks ago my coach was thinking about pulling me out. Mentally, I just wasn’t there," he admitted. There seemed to be no physical issues at hand, with Pimblett insisting that he was ‘in the shape of his life’.

"A few things went wrong, and even a few weeks ago a couple of personal things were getting me down, a bit of depression. But I’ve got that attitude and that positivity that I can turn it around. You know my confidence, so when my coach was talking about pulling me out I was like: ‘No chance’".

The fighter revealed that he sought help as soon as he realised there was a problem, and insisted others facing similar issues should do the same.

"I wasn’t in the best place five weeks ago. I actually messaged James’ Place, the place where I go for a little bit of counselling, and messaged the woman I go and see and said: Can I come and see you? Just to have a little chat and feel better.

“I need to share this because other people don’t."

Pimblett went on to add: "People always say to me, ‘It’s amazing what you’re doing’, but I’m just doing my part. I think anyone in my position, who’s got a couple of followers and a platform, I might as well use it for good."

This is not the first time Pimblett has shown great bravery in speaking out about his mental health. Following his win against Jordan Leavitt in July 2022, Paddy made a heartfelt speech urging people to talk about their mental health, famously saying: "I would rather have my mate cry on my shoulder than go to his funeral next week. So please get rid of this stigma. Men, start talking."

‘Paddy the Baddy’ will be looking to keep his unbeaten UFC record alive this weekend in his bout against Green - who is ranked number 15 in the lightweight division. Despite being on home soil, Pimblett is a slight underdog for the contest. However, if he can get the job done, the victory will rank as the biggest of his professional career.