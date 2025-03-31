In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Paddy Pimblett has shown off his impressive physique while training before attending UFC Fight Night in London on the 22nd of March.

As his highly anticipated fight with Michael Chandler in Miami fast approaches, fans are getting a glimpse of Pimblett’s impressive physical shape. The footage captures the topless Liverpudlian, proudly displaying his six-pack while working on pad drills with his trainer. The video reflects the rigorous preparation he has undergone, proving that he is almost ready to step inside the cage.

‘The Baddy’ is well-known for starting his training camps well above his fighting weight, often needing to go through a severe weight cut in the gym to make the 155lbs limit. He typically reaches his peak physical condition towards the end of his training camps, just as the big fight is on the horizon.

Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett's professional MMA records (as of 31/03/25) Michael Chandler Paddy Pimblett Fights 32 25 Wins 23 22 Losses 9 3

Pimblett has frequently indulged in extreme binges between fights, openly expressing his love for junk food, which has led to criticism of his diet in the past. However, his recent YouTube vlog showcases his incredibly shredded physique, highlighting the impressive shape he's in well ahead of time for UFC 314.