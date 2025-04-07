Paddy Pimblett made a bold and confident prediction ahead of his UFC 304 co-main event clash against Michael Chandler, which is a lightweight scrap that takes place on Saturday, the 12th of April at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Pimblett's 155-pound bout with Chandler adds significant firepower to a pay-per-view card available on ESPN in the United States, and also sees a new featherweight crowned as a UFC king, as Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes vie for the vacant title. Elsewhere, Bryce Mitchell returns to the Octagon against Jean Silva, and Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire makes his long-awaited debut against Yair Rodriguez.

The lightweight bout could yield a possible passing-of-the-torch as Chandler has occupied the top half of the division's rankings for quite some time, and has played his part in some immortal bangers like his fights against Dan Hooker, Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, Tony Ferguson, and Justin Gaethje. Pimblett doesn't have anywhere near that level of experience at the UFC's highest highs. However, he does carry a lot of momentum into the bout, and believes he passes this tough test with apparent ease.

Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett's professional MMA records (as of 07/04/25) Michael Chandler Paddy Pimblett Fights 32 25 Wins 23 22 Losses 9 3

Paddy Pimblett Makes Prediction For Michael Chandler Fight

Brash Brit sees American fighter falling within two rounds