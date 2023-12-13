Highlights Paddy Pimblett believes Jon Jones is afraid of no one and has fought fast opponents like Tom Aspinall before.

Pimblett is instead focusing on improving his own striking skills for his upcoming fight against Tony Ferguson.

UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett talked about fighter Tom Aspinall’s chances against Jon Jones and also how he is dealing with the backlash from his last fight. Pimblett himself has been a victim of public backlash after his split-decision win over Jared Gordon, but after recovering from injury, he is raring with a new game plan for his upcoming clash against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

Meanwhile, Aspinall claimed the interim heavyweight title with a dominant first round win over Sergei Pavlovich, and is now on course for a huge fight with 'Bones' who unfortunately is out of action after suffering a brutal injury. However the Briton has his eye on the fight nonetheless, but he won't be encouraged by Pimblett's overall verdict when he spoke to GIVEMESPORT.COM.

Paddy Pimblett's friendly advice to Tom Aspinall

Paddy Pimblett is undefeated prior to his fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 296

Following his incredible knockout victory at UFC 295 over Sergei Pavlovich, Tom Aspinall has been in the news cycle for talking about the state of boxing and for chasing down a UFC heavyweight unification bout against Jon Jones. Pimblett, a fellow United Kingdom fighter, gave Aspinall praise for his recent accomplishments. Paddy has revealed he believes Jon Jones is still the guy if they were ever to meet inside the octagon, despite admitting he has respect for Aspinall as a friend.

He told GIVEMESPORT.COM in an exclusive chat:

“Well obviously he’s the best out there. I reckon he beats Stipe [Miocic] now. To be honest, I think he’d be too fast for Stipe and he’d finish him. But, him and Jones is the fight we all want to see now, isn’t it? Him versus Jon Jones the greatest of all-time. Tom’s a friend of mine, he’s great, and it’d be great to see him get in there and fight against Jon,” says Pimblett.

Read more: Tom Aspinall responds to Jon Jones' tweet after UFC Heavyweight championship win

Paddy Pimblett predicts Jon Jones v Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones: UFC heavyweight interim champion, Tom Aspinall: UFC interim heavyweight champion

The Englishman loves and respects Aspinall as a friend, but separating his heart from his mind, Pimblett believes Jones impressive record will remain intact, should the two goliaths ever clash. 'The Baddy' believes 'Bones' Jones is afraid of no man that walks this planet, and it isn't surprising given his status as arguably the UFC's greatest fighter of all-time.

He gave a perhaps surprising prediction, suggesting:

“I don’t think Jon Jones could duck anyone. He’s fought the who’s who of UFC legends at light-heavyweight and then obviously, he’s only had one fight at heavyweight, but you know, I've seen people saying like Aspinall is that fast and [Jones] is scared to fight him. But, he fought people like Lyoto Machida who are very, very fast,” an analytical Pimblett concluded.

Pimblett's return to action this Saturday against former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson on a stacked card to end the UFC's calender year. During Pimblett's next challenge, he looks to make no debate that he has improved from the last time we saw him when he faced Jared Gordon. His grappling skills are well-showcased on his social media platforms, but he went on to explain his striking style.