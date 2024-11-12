It could be argued that despite the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings being generally meaningless as they don't actually affect official weight class rankings, the debate around who is currently ranked No.1 in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings is the hottest debate in all combat sports simply due to the fact that so many different fans and fighters have conflicting opinions on who should and should not be high up on the list.

The big debate surrounding the pound-for-pound rankings was started by UFC president Dana White following UFC 302 earlier this year, where White went on a lengthy rant about how Jon Jones is, and should always be ranked No.1 in the pound-for-pound rankings for as long as he is actively fighting. The push-back White got from his comments was not exactly surprising given Jones' recent inactivitym but his comments have seemed to take the importance of the pound-for-pound rankings to another level.

During an interview with AceOdds on behalf of GIVEMESPORT, UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett gave his own opinions on the debate and has ranked the top five pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC.

Paddy Pimblett's Top Five Pound-for-Pound UFC Fighters

Jon Jones gets in Pimblett's top five despite his inactivity

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones returns to the Octagon this upcoming weekend at UFC 309 for the first time in over a year and a half and, despite his recent inactivity, 'Bones' still has a place in Paddy Pimblett's top five pound-for-pound rankings, but is not in the conversation for the No.1 spot.

The two fighters Pimblett immediately brought up when the topic of pound-for-pound came up were the current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, and the current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. 'The Baddy' clearly has Makhachev and Pereira as his top two but he favours the champion of his division (lightweight) over 'Poatan.'

Speaking to AceOdds on behalf of GIVEMESPORT, Pimblett said the following:

"My number one is quite hard because it's out of Alex Pereira and Islam Makhachev. I really don't know if I'd have them joint first. They're one and two anyway. I'll just call Islam first, and Alex Pereira second."

Islam Makhachev's Professional MMA Record (as of 12.11.24) 27 Fights 26 Wins 1 Loss By Knockout 5 1 By Submission 12 0 By Decision 9 0

Coming in just below Pereira is the man who Dana White will always say is the best in the world, Jon Jones. Pimblett admits that due to his inactivity it is hard to include him in the list, but you simply have to.

"I'd obviously have Jon Jones in there, but at the same time, he hasn't fought that much. He hasn't fought in two years or something. It's hard to put him in there, but at the same time, you have got to."

To round off the final two spots in his pound-for-pound rankings, the Brit has included his rival, the UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, at fourth even though he said "it hurts" to have to include him, and he has chosen the UFC middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis at fifth. Pimblett also claimed that due to Belal Muhammad only having just won his welterweight title he cannot be included and 'The Baddy' also went against putting flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja on his list, but he claimed "you can't have a flyweight in there."