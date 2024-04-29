Highlights Paddy Pimblett could be making his return to the UFC Octagon soon, potentially facing Bobby Green or Renato Moicano.

Both Green and Moicano have called out Pimblett, but their approaches have been very different in terms of tone and respect.

Pimblett responded to the call-outs in a YouTube video, expressing interest in fighting both, but leaning towards a bout with Moicano.

Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett looks set for a return to the Octagon very soon and could very possibly find himself on the UFC 304 pay-per-view in Manchester at the Co-Op Live Arena in July.

Ahead of his impending return to the Octagon, Pimblett has responded to Bobby Green and Renato Moicano, who both called him out following their impressive wins at UFC 300.

Paddy Pimblett's History With Bobby Green & Renato Moicano

This is not just the beginning of Pimblett's feud with Green and Moicano

Going into UFC 300, Bobby Green and Renato Moicano were both names who were rumoured and touted to be Paddy Pimblett's next fight, whether they won or lost. Both Green and Moicano managed to pull off very impressive wins at the biggest UFC event of all time, UFC 300, with Green dominating and defeating UFC veteran Jim Miller via unanimous decision, and Moicano stopping rising lightweight contender Jalin Turner in round two via TKO after getting dropped very early in the fight.

The call-outs from Green and Moicano were very different. Green clearly does not like Pimblett and seems to be wanting to add fuel to the fire when it comes to potential bad blood between the pair, whereas Moicano's call-outs of 'The Baddy' have been more playful and respectful, despite him calling the Scouser "easy money" on several occasions.

Following his win over Jim Miller at UFC 300, Bobby Green revealed that he was actually shocked when Pimblett mentioned him as a potential future opponent. Green seemed genuinely insulted and shocked that Pimblett wanted to fight him and said that he will "pay dearly" for mentioning his name.

As for Moicano, at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference, he said: "if the money’s right, I would fight Paddy because he’s an easy fight. I respect him. I think he’s a fighter, just a bad one. I definitely would fight him for the right money." There is a mutual respect between Pimblett and Moicano, the same can't be said for Pimblett and Green.

Paddy Pimblett Responds

Pimblett has responded to both call-outs on his YouTube channel

In a newly released YouTube video, Pimblett has responded to both Green and Moicano's call-outs. Regarding Green, Pimblett said: “Bobby Green screamed my name on the mic after it. Didn’t surprise me, know what I mean? He might be ranked, but he’s got no followers and he needs me. Just like everyone else, they want to fight me because they know I’m the boy. Bobby Green’s an option. If Bobby Green wants to fight, I’m there.”

Pimblett also went on to reveal that although he is open to a fight with Green, he would prefer a fight against Moicano as the build-up would be fun and the Brazilian is ranked five spots higher than Green in the UFC lightweight rankings.