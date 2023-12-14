Highlights Paddy Pimblett is a popular fighter with a large following who faces criticism from online trolls.

Pimblett is confident and willing to fight anyone sent to him, including Tony Ferguson.

Outside of the UFC champions, there are a few outlying fighters that are can’t-miss TV in everything they do, and when one of these superstars with the "it factor" turns their popularity into a UFC championship, the sky’s the limit with the UFC machine behind them. Paddy Pimblett is no stranger to the limelight, and scrutiny went to a new level after his win over Jared Gordon last time out, where fans claimed his rival was 'robbed'.

For example, a fighter like Sean O’Malley. He was a major draw even before he had a belt wrapped around his waist, and now, with that gold attached to his portfolio, he can crack through to more and more audiences because he can walk the walk as well as talk the talk, which is a fight promotion’s dream scenario. And ahead of Pimblett's next fight against Ferguson, he has a bold message for online trolls who have been keen to put a sombre note on his early rise.

Paddy Pimblett's chance to hit UFC top ten

The same holds true for potential UFC champions Khamzat Chimaev and UFC 296’s Paddy Pimblett. If they continue to win and find themselves among the UFC’s fighting elite, they could make some serious generational wealth because of the finite opportunities that come along with a UFC strap. But naturally, with said popularity, comes many detractor’s including unwarranted feedback from anyone who has access to a keyboard or smartphone, so there is certainly a big audience.

Despite many questioning his credentials in the lightweight division, Pimblett has four wins from his maiden four appearances in the UFC including two on home territory in the UK against Kazula Vargas and Jordan Leavitt. A win over Ferguson will be his most significant yet, despite his rival's six-fight skid, and it will see him naturally thrust into a position where he could challenge top ten ranked opposition.

Read more: Paddy Pimblett Net Worth 2023 including UFC earnings, purses, sponsorships

Paddy Pimblett's message for online trolls

Focusing on Pimblett, the Briton is in rarified air with the amount of people he reaches because of his popularity. Every breath he takes is judged, clipped and posted. It would be hard for most people to stay cool while under the same type of fire that Pimblett had to endured following his UFC 282 co-main event fight against Jared Gordon, but the Liverpool native seems to have that side of his career handled. “The Baddy” confidently said he would fight Gordon again, no questions asked.

He told GIVEMESPORT.COM in an exclusive chat: