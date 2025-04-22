Paddy Pimblett is in the crosshairs of MMA analyst and former UFC star Matt Brown because of the rapid weight gain he's endured since his landmark UFC 314 victory over Michael Chandler, earlier this month.

The British superstar, unbeaten in UFC fights, is enjoying a hot streak inside the Octagon having beaten Tony Ferguson, King Green, and Chandler, in succession. It's the victory over Chandler, whom he finished in three dominant rounds, that has set the combat sports world ablaze as Pimblett's abilities and performances appear to now be justifying his hype and popularity. It may only be a matter of time before he challenges for the UFC lightweight championship.

But between fights his discipline is being called into question because of the amount of weight he gains. Recently, the fighter himself said he had put on 42 pounds since his April win, which was contested at the 155-pound limit. For Brown, this isn't good enough — especially now he'll be swimming in the shark-infested talent pool at lightweight.

Paddy Pimblett Attracts Backlash For Rapid Weight Gain

Former UFC Star Matt Brown Questions British Star's Discipline Between Fights