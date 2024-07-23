Highlights UFC 304 in Manchester will start at odd times, leaving fighters like Paddy Pimblett unhappy with the schedule and its unfair advantage to American fighters.

Pimblett is making adjustments to his routine to acclimatise to the late start time, ensuring he's ready for his fight against King Green this weekend.

Despite the challenges, Pimblett is determined to give it his all and secure a win that could land him a spot in the UFC lightweight rankings.

UFC 304 happens this Saturday, live from the brand new Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester and despite the UFC bringing a stacked and exciting fight card which features some of the best up-and-coming British and European prospects, there is one big negative surrounding the event which has both fighters and fans disappointed.

Despite the event being held in England, the card will begin at the same time as an American pay-per-view card would, with the early prelims kicking off at 11pm, main prelims at 1am, and the pay-per-view main card kicking off at 3am.

A lot of British fighters who are featured on the card have spoken out against the UFC's decision to run the event at this time, but the fighter who has been the most vocal of them all is Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett, who competes in the biggest fight of his career this weekend against #15 ranked lightweight contender, King Green.

Speaking exclusively with AceOdds.com on behalf of GIVEMESPORT, Pimblett slammed the UFC 304 start time, calling it "an absolute joke."

Paddy Pimblett "Really Not Happy" With UFC 304 Start Time

Pimblett faces King Green on the main card of UFC 304 this weekend

Despite having the biggest fight of his career right around the corner against UFC lightweight veteran, King Green, for Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett and many other British UFC fighters, the starting time of the event has put a huge dampener on the UFC's return to the UK.

Ahead of the biggest fight of his career which could lead to a spot in the UFC's lightweight rankings for the very first time, Pimblett spoke to AceOdds.com on behalf of GIVEMESPORT to talk all things UFC 304, including the controversial starting time.

"You've just got to get on with it. It's an absolute joke that we're fighting at that time. I'm really not happy. We stay up every other week to watch the UFC. We sit in that f****** living room and sit up till 5am, 6am watching UFC, and it's not even as if they have to do that."

In his rant about the starting time of UFC 304, which has left fans and British fighters specifically very unhappy, the 29-year-old former Cage Warriors featherweight champion revealed that he actually thinks the start time will give an unfair advantage to the American fighters, such as his opponent, Green, who are coming over to fight on the card as they are fighting on their normal times and will not really have to alter anything in terms of their preparation.

"They're five and eight hours behind. So, even if I fought at like nine o'clock, that would only be one in the afternoon in LA and San Diego and four in the afternoon in New York. So it's not like they'd have to sit up all night and wait like we do. I don't think it's fair to be honest. It also gives an advantage to all the American fighters coming over because they're already on that time where we have to change our time.

How has Paddy Pimblett Altered his Preparations for UFC 304?

The Scouser has detailed some of the changes he has had to make

Despite all the noise and complaints around the UFC 304 start time, one thing which isn't being spoken about enough is the changes which the British and European fighters who are competing on the card will have to make to properly acclimatise to the unique start time.

The Baddy detailed some of the changes he has already made to his preparations as well as some of the changes he will be implementing during fight week.

"I'll be fighting about 4, 4:30 latest. But up to now, everything's just been going normally, apart from this week. I’ve started running in the nighttime. Running at 8, 8:30, and 9 and then getting in a sauna after it to heat acclimatise."

Pimblett also revealed that once he is in the UFC fighter hotel, he will start trying to slightly switch over his body clock in preparation for UFC 304.

"But from Tuesday when I get to the fighter hotel, we'll probably start doing a little pad session at 12 o'clock at night. Probably start going down and doing a pad session at about 12, or 1am just to get the body clock switched over a little bit. As I said, when I train over in England to fight in America, I still spar at 10:30, or 11 in the morning on a Tuesday to Thursday. It doesn't make much of a difference.

Despite all the changes he has had to make as well as his unhappiness regarding the start time of UFC 304, Pimblett assures fans that nothing will change, and when his music hits and he walks to the Octagon in the Co-Op Live Arena, he will be more than ready for a scrap with the lightweight veteran Green.

"People are like, 'Oh, are you going to change?' And it's like when I walk out in that arena and my song is on, and the crowd is going wild, do you think I'm going to feel tired? When that cage door gets shut, and it's just me staring at Bobby Green, and it's fight or flight, do you think I'm gonna jump over the cage and run away? No. I'm gonna bite down on my gum shield and have a f****** fight."

A win for Pimblett will see him enter the UFC's lightweight rankings for the very first time, which could open up the opportunity for the Scouser to go on to face some of the best and most elite fighters on the planet.