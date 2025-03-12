Following his win over King Green at UFC 304, Paddy Pimblett silenced many of his doubters and after three years in MMA's leading promotion, he made his way into the UFC rankings, putting himself among some of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world. For a long time, 'The Baddy' was viewed as all hype, but now that he is ranked no.12 in the most stacked division in the UFC, his ability cannot be questioned.

The Brit will face Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in April and, if he is victorious, he will be closing in on the top five of the division and with how quickly things move in the UFC, he could very quickly find himself in title contention. With title hopes at the forefront of his mind, Pimblett recently spoke to The Action Network and revealed who his preference would be to fight for UFC gold out of Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, who have been rumoured to be fighting soon.

Related Conor McGregor Slams Alex Pereira's Ex-Girlfriend After She Celebrated His UFC 313 Loss Conor McGregor has got himself involved in the ongoing beef between Alex Pereira and his ex-girlriend.

Paddy Pimblett Favours Fight Against Islam Makhachev For UFC Lightweight Title Over Ilia Topuria

Pimblett favours a matchup against the pound-for-pound king than his old rival, Topuria