Much has been made of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s potential Liverpool exit with his Anfield contract coming to an end in nine months – and now, UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett has suggested that the 26-year-old is set to leave in the summer of 2025, while suggesting that Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are likely to stay.

Boyhood Reds fan Alexander-Arnold, despite his defensive capabilities being put under the cosh, has transformed from a fresh-faced Melwood graduate into one of the best defenders in world football thanks to his ability to put a long pass on a six pence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander-Arnold has notched 19 goals and 83 assists across his321-game Liverpool career.

The right-back, who leads the assist tally for defenders in the Premier League, has been courted by reigning Champions League winners Real Madrid – and their pursuit is likely to ramp up following the long-term injury to the seasoned Dani Carvajal.

Pimblett Reveals that Trent is Set to Leave Liverpool in Summer

‘I'm hearing lots of things through the grapevine that he's going’

Pimblett, who has been a Liverpool supporter since birth, has opened up on what he has ‘heard through the grapevine’ in terms of Alexander-Arnold’s future, adding further fuel to the fire.

Speaking to OLBG, the UFC fighter – who has become a beloved figure in the Anfield echo chamber – said that, although he hopes that Alexander-Arnold will extend his stay, he’s heard that the writing is on the wall amid interest from Los Blancos.

"I'm hearing lots of things through the grapevine that he's going. I think Virgil and Salah are going to stay, but I don't know what's happening with Trent. I hope he stays because he's going to be Liverpool's captain one day."

He also suggested that he has the chance to end his career remembered as a Liverpool legend if he remains on the red side of Merseyside with Arne Slot and the club's new-look staff members.

"If he stays, he's going to be a Liverpool legend, he's going to be remembered forever, and he'll win more. But I think he'll leave a bad taste in everyone's mouth if he leaves on a free. Steve McManaman [left on a free transfer] – I've met him before he's a nice fella – but he doesn't get looked at in the nicest way in the city, you know what mean? Neither does Michael Owen."

"And if they wouldn't have left, they would have been club legends,” Pimblett said. “Trent can be a club legend if he wants to, he can be remembered like Gerrard, but it's up to him whether he wants to do that.”

The fact that Alexander-Arnold recently stated that he would rather win the Ballon d’Or than the World Cup has left a worry in the minds of the Anfield faithful, who fear that a move away to the Spanish capital is becoming inevitable.