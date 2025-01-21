Paddy Pimblett has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the weekend, following the aftermath of a sparring session with fellow MMA fighter Denis Frimpong.

The pair had been sending hostile digs at one another over social media for some time and ultimately decided the only way for their ‘beef’ to end was with a sparring session. Paddy The Baddy and his Next Generation MMA team travelled from Liverpool to Manchester to face Frimpong at his gym in an unsanctioned sparring session.

Paddy Pimblett vs Denis Frimpong Sparring Session

The UFC fighter proved he was levels above, eventually submitting his opponent

All was well during the spar, with both athletes sharing moments of control, but it quickly became clear that the UFC lightweight star was in the ascendancy.

The Baddy ultimately managed to gain control of the fight and positioned his opponent in a choke hold. The controversy surrounding the scrap came from what happened next.

Despite Frimpong tapping out from Pimblett’s rear naked choke hold numerous times, The Baddy did not comply with his opponent’s request and kept hold of his opponent’s throat. Eventually, members from both teams who were sat observing the straightener got involved to split the pair up before any real damage was done.

Pimblett held the choke hold for a very long time, but it wasn’t enough to force Frimpong into passing out, as the Irish-born fighter managed to get straight to his feet.

Paddy Pimblett & Denis Frimpong Respond to Viral Clip

Both athletes have since taken to social media to tell their side of the story following the backlash that Pimblett has faced online after failing to follow a basic rule.

The Liverpudlian UFC star posted saying: “He (Denis Frimpong) agreed to no tapping beforehand. All you butthurt idiots who don’t know what you're talking about just pipe down, don’t talk when you don’t know the context. Not my fault he tapped out like a p**** when he was saying he was going to KO me on the feet and got outstruck.”

Frimpong also took to social media to express his opinion on the backlash that Paddy was facing, and actually backed his opponent: “To everyone chatting s*** about @PaddyTheBaddy not letting the choke go, chill out. It’s a f****** choke, I didn’t even go unconscious, and it was a straightener scrap. I went in fully expecting that if he caught a choke he was gonna try put me out. Don’t chat s*** you don’t know.”

The pair showed each other respect at the end of the sparring session by shaking hands. This, backed by both statements on social media, shows that they managed to work out any differences on the mat.

Paddy Pimblett's professional MMA record (as of 21/01/25) 25 fights 22 wins 3 losses By knockout 6 0 By submission 10 1 By decision 6 2

He is expected to return to the Octagon this year