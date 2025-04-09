Paddy Pimblett wants to warn the UFC's referee this week about the possibility that his UFC 314 opponent at lightweight, Michael Chandler, will use "dirty" tactics and try to cheat to win when they fight at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, the 12th of April.

There is a lot of hype, intrigue, and interest in Chandler and Pimblett's fight, and it even threatens to overshadow the main event as the pound-for-pound mainstay Alexander Volkanovski attempts to claim the featherweight championship that Ilia Topuria vacated, when he fights against the tough Diego Lopes.

But Pimblett wants the third man in the Octagon to have a strong presence because of the ways in which Chandler has fought recent opponents, he said.

Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett's professional MMA records (as of 09/04/25) Michael Chandler Paddy Pimblett Fights 32 25 Wins 23 22 Losses 9 3

Paddy Pimblett's Concerns About Michael Chandler Fight

Popular Brit believes American could use 'dirty' tactics