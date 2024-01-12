The UFC’s all-time great fighter for most wins, Jim Miller, returns this weekend to try to extend his record against the tough Gabriel Benitez, as the UFC returns for their first card of their 2024 campaign. Miller’s 25 UFC wins have come as a product of his ability to be self-aware and to make the proper adjustments that have prolonged his fighting career.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM, Miller talked about the polarizing lightweight, Paddy Pimblett’s strengths and weaknesses. Pimblett is undefeated in the UFC, but has been under a microscope since he joined the MMA promotion because of his brash persona, and prominent characteristics that have turned him into a star.

Paddy Pimblett's harsh weight cuts

Jim Miller has suggested Paddy Pimblett switches weight class

Since he burst on the UFC scene in 2021, Pimblett’s fluctuating weight gains in-between training camps have been a common talking point in the media. The Briton isn’t shy about his topical weight gain either. Following his fights, Pimblet will post loads of fast-food that he is about to indulge upon.

Wildly, Pimblett will enter the octagon lean and chiseled, but a few weeks later, Pimblett tends to balloon in weight by around 30-40lb. Pimblett has shown clear fatigue in the later stages of his bouts recently including in his recent win over Tony Ferguson and a jump up to welterweight might be extremely beneficial, as Miller told GIVEMESPORT.COM:

“I think everybody’s got a sweet spot and there might come a day when he is to go up. It seems that there are quite a few guys that going up has benefited them well. Everyone always thinks about going down a weight class, but you just open yourself up for a lot more fatigue, a lot more things to worry about, and a weight cut on fight week. You’ll also lose power. With hard weight cuts you lose conditioning, so it’s a tough one. Yes, I think potentially, one day he should go up.”

With a record-setting 42 appearances in the UFC, Miller has seen it all. From facing performance bonus kings like Donald Cerrone, to cultural superstars like Nate Diaz, Miller’s helpful advice to a young and talented fighter like Pimblett should not be ignored. At the earliest, we may see 'The Baddy' return in the summer as he is about to be a father. Let's hope he enters the cage as a better version of himself both spiritually and physically.

Paddy Pimblett's striking ability

Jim Miller believes Paddy Pimblett is playing a dangerous game

Miller, a fellow black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu himself, has respect for the Liverpool native’s grappling ability, but thinks he should spend more time honing-in on his striking skills. The British superstar has a great feel for the ground game as he is a second-degree black belt in BJJ, but Miller would like to see his kickboxing technique level-up.

He continued: