Paddy Pimblett shared a cheeky message sent to UFC President Dana White from 2011 just days after defeating Bobby "King" Green at UFC 304 in Manchester.

The pressure leading up to the bout didn't appear to phase 'The Baddy' at all - who put on a career-defining performance and thoroughly deserves all the accolades, as he proved his doubters wrong once again.

Now in the lightweight rankings, Pimblett will now be itching to work his way up in one of the toughest divisions in the promotion. The jaw-dropping performance over the UFC veteran in his home country shows just how much he deserves a crack at some of the toughest stars at 155.

The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion has been a breath of fresh since signing with MMA's biggest promotion in 2021. Currently unbeaten in the UFC, the Liverpudlian's stock continues to rise as he chases his dream of becoming a champion in two organisations.

Pimblett comes across as a very confident individual, and it's evident he had that trait as a young amateur trying to make a name for himself.

The UFC Star Predicted he'd be Doing Business with Dana White

His rise since has been jaw-dropping

Not long after UFC 304, Pimblett decided to take a trip down memory lane and look back at the beginning of his journey, uploading a screenshot on his official Instagram page that shows him messaging White.

"How it started... how it's going", the caption read, while the post said: "Hi Dana I'm 16 yrs old 5-0 NSAC amateur and a bantamweight champ in the UK guess we will be doing business in the future."

Pimblett's professional debut came a year after posting his message to the UFC chief. He defeated Nathan Thompson at OMMAC 15 before eventually working his way up to Cage Warriors and then the UFC.

His post was then shared by White, who uploaded the screenshot and wrote: "Love this Paddy Pimblett."

The 29-year-old also shared a video of the UFC boss praising the lightweight star and his progress. "Paddy is one of those guys everybody talks s*** about," White said. "Everybody wants to fight him and everybody wants to call him out.

“And he keeps winning and he looked damn good tonight. That’s why he got the $200,000 [bonus]. I don’t think Bobby Green has been submitted since 2009. So congrats to him. That’s a guy that came out and looked like he wanted an extra $100,000."

'The Baddy' Already Knows Who he Wants to Fight Next

Pimblett eyes a showdown with a top contender

Immediately after the win over Green, Pimblett was quick to call out his next opponent, and is hoping to return to the Octagon before the end of the year.

"Statement made b****s! I am the first person to submit Bobby in the UFC,'' Said Pimblett. "That's a statement, to all the haters who said I'd never get a ranking, what now? I've got a ranking next to my name now, suck this.

"I want to fight Moicano. We'll see if we can settle it before the end of the year. The king of the north is here." The 29-year-old - who remains unbeaten in the UFC - has had his eye on the Brazilian for the last year.

Moicano is scheduled to go head-to-head with Benoit Saint-Denis later this year in Paris. Regardless of the outcome of the fight, Pimblett will be a keen observer of how the bout unfolds.