Highlights Paddy Pimblett's surgically repaired foot swelled up after his UFC return, sparking concern among fans.

Despite the foot swelling, Pimblett's performance against Tony Ferguson showed his improvement as a fighter.

Pimblett's foot injury is likely a battle wound that will heal, and he is expected to continue competing without a long absence.

As Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett made his UFC return after nearly a year out of the Octagon in a winning effort against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296, photos soon circulated online after the fight of his surgically repaired foot horribly swelling up, and it has left fans worried.

Paddy Pimblett hadn't been seen in the UFC since December 2022, where he beat Jared Gordon via unanimous decision, but it wasn't to be without its issues. Post-fight, the Brit revealed that he had injured his foot, something that later turned out to be more serious than believed, as it led to the Liverpudlian getting surgery and putting him on the shelf.

Paddy Pimblett's return to UFC following surgery

He made his much anticipated return at UFC 296, and defeated Ferguson via unanimous decision to keep his unbeaten record in the company continuing. Although a year out of the game and his first fight since surgery, Paddy's performance was much more convincing this time round than it was against Jared Gordon, and showed how he is slowly becoming a complete fighter.

By his own admission, Paddy was blowing after the first round, after getting caught up in the excitement of trying to finish Ferguson, but it was the blowing up of his foot after the fight that would have him more worried.

Photos posted by the UFC on TNT Sports X account show the surgically repaired foot of Pimblett's to be in bad shape. With swelling on the side visible, it is the bird's-eye view of the foot where the real damage is seen, as his whole foot is ballooned up to produce a worrying sight.

Pimblett mentioned how Ferguson was a 'boney' man in a post-fight interview with TNT Sports, so the likelihood is that combining his surgically repaired foot, Ferguson's boney physique, and his very own kicks, produced a concoction that led to his foot looking like it did.

It doesn't appear to be an injury, we hope, but more of a battle wound, something that will heal itself in the coming days as Pimblett unwinds from another victory. Paddy himself seemed in great spirits during his post-fight media, and self-aware of the foot itself, and it didn't seem to be worrying him, so fans can take solace in that they shouldn't expect to see him away from the Octagon for another year.

What next for Paddy Pimblett & Tony Ferguson

For both fighters it is unknown what is next. There are questions circulating about the career of Tony Ferguson, as people are questioning if he should retire. He is currently on his seventh loss in a row, lost all three rounds to Paddy, and also got dropped in the fight. He has had a great career in the UFC, and is a legend, but it may be time to wind down.

Paddy, meanwhile, will be hoping to take this victory with him into 2024, and continue his great run of form. Currently sat at 5-0, his options are open as to who he fights next, but there have been interactions with Bobby Green, someone he mentioned as a potential fight after Ferguson.

Bobby Green, who has also defeated Tony Ferguson, mentioned how it would be a "bad fight" for Pimblett to take, so who knows what happens there, but let's hope that whoever The Baddy fights next, that they leave his ankle in better shape than Ferguson did.