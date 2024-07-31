Highlights Backstage footage has emerged of Paddy Pimblett's live reaction to Belal Muhammad defeating Leon Edwards at UFC 304 for the welterweight championship.

The Baddy, who had earlier in the night defeated King Green via submission, was watching the main event backstage before his media duties.

Muhammad won the fight via unanimous decision, leaving Pimblett sad for his countryman.

With UFC 304 in the rearview mirror, MMA fans around the world watched as Tom Aspinall made light work of Curtis Blaydes, as the Brit looked to force his way into a highly-anticipated bout against UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones. The event played host to another Brit breezing past their opponent, as Paddy Pimblett defeated King Green in a first-round submission.

But, it was the main event of UFC 304 that had people talking, as Leon Edwards lost his UFC welterweight championship to a deserving Belal Muhammad. However, it isn't a win that has had the MMA world celebrating too much, with the aforementioned Pimblett having some choice words for the new welterweight champion.

Leon Edwards Loses Gold vs Belal Muhammad

Leon Edwards, Jamaican-born but representing England, hadn't officially lost a UFC bout since 2015, with his only non-victory ironically coming against his UFC 304 opponent, Belal Muhammad. The duo took to the Octagon on UFC Fight Night in 2021, but an eye poke from Edwards ruled the fight a no contest.

Now, coming into UFC 304 as the welterweight champion, a belt he won by avenging a previous career loss to Kamaru Usman, many had Edwards as the favourite going into the bout, but five rounds of astute control saw Muhammad leave Manchester as the new welterweight champion, with scores of 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 seeing him as the unanimous victor.

Belal Muhammad: A Boring UFC Champion?

Following the event, many fans online bemoaned the victory of Muhammad, with many claiming him to be boring. This could be because, despite him holding 15 UFC victories, 12 of those have been either unanimous or split decisions. MMA fans love a fighter that can finish a fight with either submission or knockout, so a fighter like Muhammad, who appears to play the long game, will never get into the good books of MMA purists.

Although his ability to win can't be disputed, it is his ability to entertain that holds him back from the praise he may deserve, something alluded to by former UFC fighter Darren Till, who claimed he would "close his curtains" if Muhammad was fighting in his back garden.

From one UFC fighter moaning about Muhammad, to another, and it was Paddy Pimblett's turn to chime in on Muhammad's victory, with backstage footage of the exact moment that the new welterweight champion's hand was lifted, showing that it isn't just the fans who think the Palestinian is boring.

Footage captured Pimblett locked to a TV screen at the exact time the words "and new" bellowed from the screen. The Scouser, clearly despondent at the victory of Muhammad, produced a sigh of disappointment, before saying: "Most boring champion ever."

Although fans have been critical of Muhammad in the past, this particular clip of Paddy getting in on the act has produced a different response from MMA fans, with many in the comments making note of how Edwards "froze" and that Belal was the one making the bout entertaining, with many noting that his game plan was spot on.

Now with UFC fighters, be it past or present, chiming in on the prospect of having Belal Muhammad as champion, the Palestinian-born MMA fighter will be unfazed, as he takes his career record to 24-3 and now holds UFC gold for the first time in his career.

Next up for the UFC, they will find themselves on the road once again, as UFC 305 emanates from Australia, on the 18th of August, with Dricus du Plessis set to defend his UFC middleweight championship for the first time, against Israel Adesanya.