Highlights EA Sports' portrayal of Paddy Pimblett's accent in the new UFC game sounds very American, which is a glaring mistake that fans have quickly noticed.

Not only is Pimblett's accent off, but his stature also seems to have been inflated in the game, making him look like a middleweight fighter.

Fans on social media have been laughing about the clip, joking about Pimblett trying American food and suggesting it's an in-game translation error. It's disappointing for fans to wait so long for the game only to be disappointed by these faults.

When you think of Paddy Pimblett, you probably immediately think of his thick, Scouse accent. Well, EA UFC 5's portrayal of said accent sounds very, ermm, American.

EA Sports released the game last week and fans have been quick to point out the glaring mistake. EA are rather famous for having some hiccups in their games, just ask any FIFA fan (Now EA Sports FC 24). Even Darren Farley's impression of Jamie Carragher dubbed over the top would have been better than this abomination.

Paddy Pimblett's accent in new UFC game

A clip has appeared on Reddit and on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Pimblett's character in conversation in the locker room. It is a shock to the system when a broad American accent comes out of his mouth. It's not just the accent that seems a bit off, though, his stature also appears to have been inflated. Pimblett looks like he could feature in the middleweight division he's that inflated! Fans can probably forgive the size difference, but the mix-up with the accent is shockingly bad.

The 28-year-old was born in Liverpool and has a thick Scouse accent. He has expressed his love of his hometown on a number of occasions, referring to himself as 'Scouse, not English' back in 2021. Unfortunately for Pimblett, his accent in the game could not be further from his actual voice. It's very cringey and awkward.

Fans have taken to social media laughing about the clip, with one tweeting: "Paddy after trying American food," while another joked: "It's just an in-game translator who can't understand the Scouse accent."

The footage appears to be from the game's career mode, so let's hope it's some kind of sick joke! It is a shame for fans of the game to wait so long for its arrival only to be disappointed by glaring faults in the gameplay. It's a curious one. EA is a leading name when it comes to sports games. They earn incredible amounts of money each year from their releases. Not enough to get the finer details correct, though, or so it seems.

Video: Paddy Pimblett on the new UFC game

Rather awkwardly, EA are promoting this game as “the most realistic MMA experience fans can have outside of the Octagon,” thanks to its all-new Real Impact System. Not the best statement to come out with when there are so many obvious mistakes in the game.

Paddy Pimblett's UFC career so far

Pimblett made his UFC debut back in September 2021 and has notched up four wins since. Those victories came against Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas, Jordan Leavitt, and most recently Jared Gordon. He is set to return before the end of the year, with Dana White confirming Pimblett's next opponent as Tony Ferguson. The pair will face off at UFC 296 in Las Vegas on the 16th of December.

Fighter Opponent Date Event Result Base Salary Win Bonus Performance Bonus Sponsorship Total Paddy Pimblett Jordan Leavitt 7/23/2022 UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall W $150,000 $150,000 $50,000 $4,000 $354,000 Paddy Pimblett Kazula Vargas 3/19/2022 UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall W $12,000 $12,000 $50,000 $4,000 $78,000 Paddy Pimblett Luigi Vendramini 9/4/2021 UFC Vegas 36 W $12,000 $12,000 $50,000 $4,000 $78,000 Paddy Pimblett Jared Gordon 12/10/2022 UFC 282 W $150,000 $150,000 N/A $4,500 $304,500

As the game has just come out, there is likely to be more in-game clips surfacing on social media, hopefully there are no more mistakes as bad as this one. We sincerely hope Pimblett hasn't seen the footage. If he has, the bosses at EA will get quite the earful!