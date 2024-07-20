Highlights Paddy Pimblett has dropped an extraordinary amount of weight for his fight at UFC 304.

The 29-year-old returns to action against ranked lightweight King Green.

The bout is part of a stacked PPV card in Manchester.

UFC 304 is now just one week away. The much-anticipated pay-pay-view event takes place at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England and features the return to the Octagon of one of the United Kingdom's most polarising fighters in Paddy Pimblett.

'The Baddy' will be fighting for the first time in 2024 and takes on one of the toughest challenges of his career to date when he meets King Green - formerly known as Bobby Green - in a lightweight contest on the evening's main card. The American is vastly experienced, boasting an overall MMA record of 32-15-1.

Pimblett is no stranger to ballooning up in weight during fights, but images of him taken during January of this year showed the 29-year-old looking well over the 155-weight limit for the UFC lightweight division. It was clear at the time that Paddy would need to shed some serious weight before competing again. However, a comparison photo has emerged on social media after the fighter completed his UFC 304 training camp - and the results are astonishing.

Paddy Pimblett Looks In Great Shape Ahead of his Clash with Green in Manchester

The Liverpudlian has clearly been putting in plenty of work in the gym for his UFC 304 return

In a post uploaded to the Happy Punch Twitter feed, Pimblett’s transformation is evident using two side-by-side pictures from January and July. In the later photo, the 21-3 contender showed off his impressive cut as he posed for a topless photo, with his shredded physique proving just how much weight he has lost.

The original photo was taken just 16 days after his victory over the legendary Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 last December. A bloated-looking Pimblett beamed for the camera as he lived up to a prior comment that he would "rather be fat and happy than ripped and miserable."

He had earned the right to take some time away from training following a significant victory over a former title contender in Ferguson. However, having packed on a noticeable amount of weight, Pimblett couldn't afford to take things easy ahead of his showdown with Green.

If any further motivation was needed, though, the rivalry between himself and Green would have done plenty to spur Paddy on. The Scouse hero enters the Octagon next weekend looking to settle a score - as well as record his seventh-straight victory.

The fight was first floated when Green called Pimblett out after his victory over Jim Miller at UFC 300. It didn't take the Merseysider long to respond on social media as he confirmed that Green 'could get smoked' whenever he wanted to step into the cage.

That comment seemed to light a fire under Green, with the 37-year-old firing back: "He shouldn’t have said my name. He should have kept it to those other guys. This guy right here will find you. And when I line it up, and I get the sights right, you’re going to pay dearly."

The trash talk will cease - at least temporarily - next weekend when the pair finally meet to settle their differences. Pimblett vs Green is part of a stacked main card that sees two titles on the line in Manchester. The Co-main event sees another Britain vs America bout, this time with Tom Aspinall defending his interim UFC heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes.

A fascinating card will conclude with Leon Edwards putting his Welterweight title on the line against Belal Muhammad in a rematch of their March 2021 bout. That clash ended in a no contest due to an accidental eye poke. Fans will be hoping for a far more conclusive ending this time around.