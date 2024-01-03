Highlights UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett's recent physique transformation after Christmas has fans concerned about his health and career.

Pimblett had previously set a goal to stay under 200 pounds but gained size during the holidays, causing shock among fans.

Some fans question the long-term impact on Pimblett's health and career, while others admire his ability to fluctuate weight quickly.

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has revealed an astonishing transformation after the Christmas period, causing fans to fear for his health, career, and general well-being.

Just 16 days after his victory over the great Tony Ferguson in Las Vegas, Pimblett was pictured on social media with an entirely new physique, which sent fans into spirals of shock. ‘The Baddy’ recently set himself the target to stay under 200 pounds for the foreseeable future, however, over the course of the Christmas holidays, he has gained an unpredictable amount of size. Who doesn't, to be fair?

In sheer disbelief at the pictures, and also sharing a genuine concern for the UFC fighter, one fan commented: “Surely this can’t be good for his long-term health, right?” Another, seemingly stunned, commented: “He won't be a long race horse for sure. His health won't be same in years. This guy should either fight at a highe weight category or should maintain himself. That's not a good sign."

Paddy Pimblett's body transformation after UFC 296

Paddy was 155.5lbs just weeks ago

Paddy Pimblett weighed in at 155.5 pounds for his fight vs Ferguson at UFC 296 on the 16th of December, his prime fight weight, as he secured his fifth consecutive win inside the Octagon. However, new photos alongside his wife on Instagram and X have raised concerns from fans, with one follower commenting: “I don’t understand how this is humanly possible.”

Pimblett has always been in the papers for his extreme yo-yo dieting and staggering weight-loss and weight-gain regimes, but never hides the fact that he rewards himself after his battles. Previously claiming he would “rather be fat and happy” explains the drastic transformation after his most recent, gritty Fight Night.

Controversy is high when it comes to Pimblett’s unique physique, with one fan commenting: “Dude will die young for sure with these eating habits.” While these eating habits are far from the norm, other fans have praised his ability to fluctuate so fast, with comments such as: “Paddy must have some crazy discipline when he signs for a fight,” and “Nah my man is enjoying life and being real.”

‘The Baddy’ is undefeated in the UFC and recently conquered an ankle injury to return to the cage for his fight against Ferguson after almost a year out. Poor dieting is often a source of injury for fighters, but after voicing that he would “be lucky to fight this year” back in April 2023, fans were thrilled to see him dominate in December.

As winner of Cage Warriors’ featherweight title back in 2016, it comes as a surprise to see Pimblett reach the size he is now, and fans have teased the prospect of Pimblett taking on a heavyweight in the future.

His estimated net worth is between $1 million and $5 million, giving him a growing presence in the UFC, respected by many. The Scouser has never failed to make weight in the past, however, this festive feasting has caught the attention of the UFC, and fans wait cautiously to see whether this will impact his next venture.

The dispute is simple – does Pimblett have an incredible metabolism envied by other UFC fighters, or should he swiftly change his habits for the sake of his career?