Highlights Paddy Pimblett has shown off his current physique just weeks after UFC 304 in Manchester.

'The Baddy' secured the biggest win of his career on home soil, defeating Bobby 'King' Green.

Pimblett has been vocal about enjoying the weight gain after a long and gruelling camp.

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has shown off his current physique just weeks after UFC 304 in Manchester. The Liverpudlian secured a sensational win over Bobby 'King' Green, submitting the veteran American in the first round.

The pressure leading up to the bout didn't appear to phase 'The Baddy' at all - who put on a career-defining performance and thoroughly deserves all the accolades, as he proved his doubters wrong once again.

Now in the lightweight rankings, Pimblett will now be itching to work his way up in one of the toughest divisions in the promotion. The jaw-dropping performance over the UFC veteran in his home country shows just how much he deserves a crack at some of the toughest stars at 155.

Despite the biggest win of his career, the 29-year-old appears to be enjoying some time away from the Octagon as recent footage has emerged of the lightweight contender's current weight.

Paddy Pimblett Gains Over 40lbs following UFC 304

The weight gain has left fans stunned

It's no secret that Pimblett likes to enjoy himself after a fight - and has become accustomed to piling on the pounds. The lightweight fighter is known to gain quite a lot of weight when he is not in camp.

Early on in his UFC career, the Brit said after his win over Rodrigo Vargas: “I’d rather be fat and happy than like ripped and, like these people who are ripped all year round aren’t happy. I’m not arsed. I don’t care what you say. This six-pack is sound. I look great, but I’d rather be fat and happy, lad.”

Sharing a video on his official YouTube channel off the back of his win over Green, Pimblett has revealed he currently weighs in the region of 198lbs – having came in below the lightweight limit of 156lbs for his last fight.

In the footage, before stepping on the scales, Pimblett revealed to the camera: "I've still got abs, look! All to my face though. That's why everyone calls me Chriss Griffin. Right to my face." Towards the end of the clip, the UFC sensation admitted: "Only 19kg to lose to make weight, lad."

'The Baddy' Already Knows Who he Wants to Fight Next

Pimblett eyes a showdown with a top contender

Immediately after the win over Green, Pimblett was quick to call out his next opponent, and is hoping to return to the Octagon before the end of the year.

"Statement made b****s! I am the first person to submit Bobby in the UFC,'' Said Pimblett. "That's a statement, to all the haters who said I'd never get a ranking, what now? I've got a ranking next to my name now, suck this.

"I want to fight Moicano. We'll see if we can settle it before the end of the year. The king of the north is here." The 29-year-old - who remains unbeaten in the UFC - has had his eye on the Brazilian for the last year.

Moicano is scheduled to go head-to-head with Benoit Saint-Denis later this year in Paris. Regardless of the outcome of the fight, Pimblett will be a keen observer of how the bout unfolds.