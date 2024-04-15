Highlights Paddy Pimblett shocked by Max Holloway's last-second KO in UFC 300 BMF title fight, fans question authenticity of reaction video.

Paddy Pimblett was one of many UFC fighters who shared their live reaction to the UFC 300 BMF title fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. He shared his reaction on Instagram shortly after the fights concluded. The fight between Gaethje and Holloway went five intense rounds before Holloway knockout out the former champion in the literal last second of the fight.

Paddy Pimblett Looks Stunned as Max Holloway KO'd Justin Gaethje

Paddy shared his reaction on Instagram after the event

"It’s safe to say I was lost for words when [Max Holloway] did this! Called it as well he was always gettin that 600k bonus," Pimblett wrote on the clip.

In the video, Pimblett is shocked when Holloway gets the final second knockout of Gaethje and just keeps repeating "Oh my god" over and over. But in the comments, fans accused Pimblett of faking the reaction video and filming it after the fight had already happened.

"You recorded that today not live ya attention seeker," someone commented. Another fan wrote, "This looks like he recorded this reaction after he already seen it live." Someone else wrote, "This dude went and filmed a reaction afterwards." Still another accused the video of being "fake" and a "fake reaction."

Renato Moicano Called out Paddy Pimblett Before UFC 300 Win

Even though Pimblett wasn't at the fights, his name sure was. Renato Moicano called out Pimblett even before he'd won his UFC 300 fight with Jalin Turner.

“Plenty of people want to see Jalin Turner, but way more people want to see Paddy Pimblett,” Moicano said during his pre-fight media day interview. “It’s all about the numbers. We’re going to have to look at the numbers and sit down with the UFC and negotiate and see what makes sense. I’m giving up an opportunity to fight someone ranked higher, a fight that will get me closer to the title, to fight someone ranked lower, although with more hype."

Bobby Green Calls Paddy Pimblett a "Slimy, Sugary Little Snake"

Bobby called out Paddy after his UFC 300 win

But Moicano wasn't the only fighter uttering Pimblett's name. Bobby Green also called out the British fighter. Green won big defeating Jim Miller on the early prelims. When he got the microphone he called for a fight with Pimblett.

“Paddy how dare you? You slimy, sugary little snake,” Green said in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. “How dare you say my name? I’m coming after you. July, I’m coming to your backyard, to your people and kick your a*s.”

He doubled down on the call-out when he came backstage to speak to the media. “He shouldn’t have said my name. He should have kept it to those other guys. This guy right here will find you. And when I line it up, when I get the sights right, you’re gonna pay dearly.”

Pimblett is coming off a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 in December. He hasn't been booked for a new fight yet but it's thought he'll compete in the rumored UFC Manchester fight later this year.