Highlights Paddy Pimblett was absolutely delighted after finding out that he had won $200k in bonuses for his win at UFC 304.

The Baddy submitted Bobby Green in the very first round in Manchester, England, and earned himself quite the payday in the process.

Pimblett was visibly buzzing with the news, stating he'd give his twin babies $100k each.

“One hundred thousand each for the babies,” now that is a serious perk of having a UFC star as your father.

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett’s night got even better at UFC 304 in Manchester, England, as he found out that Dana White gave him a bonus of $200,000 for his first-round submission of Bobby Green, earning him the Performance of the Night. He told fans in a video that both Betty and Margo, his twin babies, would be getting a ‘oner’ each. A nice touch from their dad.

UFC 304 Bonuses Were Increased

Pre-fight, White announced that he would be doubling the bonuses in Manchester from the normal $50,000 to $100,000. However, for UFC 304, he raised the bar even higher, doubling that sum to $200,000 after being persuaded to by the fighters who were on stage during the press conference.

A well-deserved bonus, some would say. Last night was a real step up in competition for Pimblett, fighting a real credible lightweight who has been in there with some of the UFC’s toughest fighters over the years. Now, after two big wins, including a win over Tony Ferguson, the Liverpudlian will be itching to make his way through the lightweight division.

What Next for Paddy Pimblett

So, who’s next for the 29-year-old? Naturally, Pimblett now ought to be seeking a fight against someone who ranks in the top 10 in the lightweight division. He’s still only young, and has plenty of learning to do. However, the Brit fears no one, as we saw last night, and he is brimming with confidence.

Post-fight, Pimblett named three contenders who he would ideally like to fight next: “I’d love to fight someone like Beneil Dariush. He’s so high up in the rankings it'd be nice to jump up that much, but to be honest, it'd be someone like Dan Hooker, I think. But as I say, I want to fight [Renato] Moicano, that’s who I’d love to fight."

Some tough names among the list, with Dan Hooker seemingly being Pimblett's most confident pick. A win against the inactive New Zealander would certainly put his name into that top 10 bracket.

Dana White Unhappy With UFC 304 Performances

Also speaking last night post-UFC 304 was the boss, Dana White. When asked if he is going to increase the bonuses in the future, his answer was very clear. He believes he’ll never do it again as no fighter showed any more urgency than they normally do.

"I think tonight’s show that we should not. Upping them doesn’t change anything. It doesn’t make anybody fight any harder. It doesn’t change anything. I’m not doing this again. Ever. Today was the last, the last day that I’m doing that. I’m not saying that in the future, the bonuses can’t go up, but I’m not going to be at a press conference, say, ‘200, 300’. F****** never again. You can thank everybody on this card for that. Nobody fought any harder. There was no sense of urgency. ‘Holy s***! I want the $100K!’”

Clearly unhappy with some UFC 304 performances, White's view may be controversial among fighters. Would a fighter really change their game plan and jeopardise their potential victory for the sake of potentially more money?