Highlights Paddy Pimblett named Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre as the first two on his MMA Mount Rushmore.

Fedor Emelianenko and Anderson Silva completed Pimblett's list, which means he left off some huge names.

Big names like Conor McGregor, Khabib, Amanda Nunes, and Daniel Cormier all missed out.

When it comes to sporting debates, there is one that seems to come up more than any other, and that is the classic Mount Rushmore question. Whether it be football, basketball, boxing, or anything in between, people love to ask who makes the list of the four greatest of all time.

The latest person to be asked this question is UFC lightweight, Paddy Pimblett. The Liverpudlian is on a meteoric rise right now in the company, having gained massive popularity due to his exciting fight style and outgoing personality. In a recent interview, he was discussing the greats of the sport and was asked to list his Mount Rushmore of MMA fighters, past and present.

Pimblett Named First Two Without Hesitation

Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre were included straight away

His answer certainly ruffled some feathers, however, with a certain Irishman left out of the conversation entirely. The Baddy was not shy about expressing his opinions, with the first names coming with no hesitation. He said: "Gotta go Jon Jones, that goes without saying. GSP (George St-Pierre), he has to be there."

Two solid picks to start his list, going with the heavyweight Jones and the Canadian St-Pierre, both of whom are a big part of the UFC becoming the global entity it is today. Both fighters have contributed massively to the rise in the popularity of the sport, with a lot of fans probably in agreement that they should make any Mount Rushmore list.

Fedor Emelianenko & Anderson Silva Finish Pimblett's Mt Rushmore

The next two picks from Pimblett are where many expected Conor McGregor's name to come into play, but he was not even mentioned at all. Pimblett was just as adamant about his next pick, with Fedor Emelianenko coming in first. Seen by many as the best MMA fighter of the 2000s, the Russian-born heavyweight was an absolute monster, and made a huge name for himself, despite never actually fighting in Dana White's company.

Coming in to complete Paddy's list was Anderson Silva, with Pimblett going on to say: "My last one might have to be Anderson Silva, to be honest, even though towards the end of his career, he ruined it a little bit."

Clearly there was some hesitation with this final pick, with the Brit referring to the tail end of Silva's career, where the Brazilian continued to fight when he was arguably well past his best. However, there is no denying that Silva is one of the greatest to ever step foot in the Octagon, and again provided the company with a huge draw from a global audience.

Big Names Left Off Pimblett's List

No McGregor, Khabib, Nunes, Aldo, or Cormier

Social media has been having its say after this interview with Pimblett, with the consensus being that this is a pretty safe and solid list. Of course, many are pointing out the lack of big names like McGregor, Khabib, Amanda Nunes, Daniel Cormier, Jose Aldo etc., but if anything, this shows that when it comes to Mount Rushmore debates, there is never a correct answer.

Fans will now be looking forward to seeing Pimblett back in the Octagon at UFC 304 on the 28th of July, when he will be taking on Bobby Green.