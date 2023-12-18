Highlights Paddy Pimblett has rejected an MMA fight with Logan Paul, telling him to stick to "fake fighting."

The Baddy has also claimed he would leave the WWE Superstar unable to walk were they to ever share the cage together.

Paddy Pimblett made a winning return to UFC at UFC 296, defeating Tony Ferguson via unanimous decision, but it's safe to say a fight with Logan Paul isn't on the horizon.

Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett has responded to Logan Paul calling him out for an MMA fight, and the UFC star's reply was certainly something, claiming he'd leave the WWE United States Champion unable to walk.

Paddy Pimblett has the whole world at his feet. He is an unbeaten UFC fighter, who seems to be getting better with every fight despite his surgically repaired foot, and yet despite all this, he has taken the most common path has responded to the Paul brothers.

Logan & Jake Paul in the combat sport world

Logan Paul and Jake Paul have made themselves huge names in combat sports, both within boxing and Logan also in WWE. They have also shown intrigue within MMA, claiming they'd be open to certain fights. Despite neither of them being born and bred fighters, unlike most people on the rosters of the UFC and within boxing, they have put themselves at the forefront of the fighting world, becoming two of the most relevant fighters around.

Fighters aren't stupid, they know where their bread is buttered, and it is Jake and Logan that garner the biggest paydays, see Tommy Fury, for example. However, this time round it seems a fighter has actually turned down a fight with a Paul, as Paddy Pimblett has rejected the chance of an MMA fight with Logan Paul.

Logan Paul & Paddy Pimblett's beef

Paddy and Logan surprisingly have a long history, having had previous interactions back in 2022, where Logan first called out the UFC star. Recently a guest on the Happy Hour Podcast, Paddy has seemingly ended any chance of that fight happening, however, by telling Logan to stick to the "fake fighting."

Paddy said he'd snap Logan Paul's knee ligament in "12 places," leaving him "unable to walk," something Paddy can empathise with having spent a year out with a broken foot. He then called Logan Paul a "juice head," implying his body is enhanced, and a "tool."

It is clear to see that Paddy has no interest in interacting with Logan Paul, making it known that if anything were to happen then it would be a terrible outcome for the WWE Superstar. Having previously been open to a fight in the past, Paddy clearly shows a belief that the ship has sailed on that one, potentially because he has realised his own potential and notices that he doesn't need the Paul brothers to become a huge star in the UFC.

Paddy also mentions how he believes that Logan Paul's fight against Dillon Danis had been staged, as Dillon "threw more punches at security than at Logan." Unknown if someone would stage something so underwhelming, it is evident that Paddy doesn't enjoy any of Logan's work; from his fake fighting to his staged boxing, there is no love from the UFC star to the WWE Superstar.

Paddy Pimblett returns to UFC with win

Paddy has just come off the back of a victory against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296, so it is safe to say his future involves him and the UFC, and him continuing his unbeaten streak. For Logan Paul, meanwhile, he seems to always be looking for that next fight, while simultaneously being the WWE United States Champion.

Logan Paul and Paddy Pimblett are very similar in that they are dedicated in what they do, and they bring lots of eyes to what they do. Nevertheless, a fight between the pair seems unlikely and fans will have to wait a little longer to see a Paul brother in an MMA fight.