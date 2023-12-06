Highlights Paddy Pimblett is back in an insane shredded fighting physique for his UFC 296 bout against Tony Ferguson.

Paddy Pimblett had to take time off for ankle surgery, interrupting his momentum in and outside the Octagon.

Paddy's opponent, Tony Ferguson, is on a losing streak and may target Pimblett's surgically repaired ankle, but Paddy is known for being resilient.

Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett has posted short-yet-revealing footage on Instagram, in which the Liverpool-born UFC star can be seen to be back in an insane shredded fighting physique ahead of his UFC 296 bout against Tony Ferguson.

Paddy Pimblett hasn't fought since December 2022, in a unanimous decision victory over Jared Gordon, as it was revealed post-fight that he would have to take time off to recover from an ankle injury. Soon after, Paddy went under the knife to have surgery on his ankle, putting an end to the momentum that he had been building up, not just off the back of his four-fight win streak, but also his momentum outside the Octagon, where the Liverpudlian had slowly been breaking into the mainstream, alongside Molly McCann, both exuding a charisma and honesty not seen truly since Conor McGregor.

Paddy Pimblett's time in UFC

Paddy Pimblett's MMA record: 20-3

Having spent 12 months rehabbing and recovering, he now has the chance to put himself back on the map and end his year on a high. Combat sports is a very out of sight, out of mind industry, so Pimblett will be hoping to remind people exactly who he is, and why he is 4-0 in the UFC.

His opponent Tony Ferguson has lost five consecutive fights in the UFC, after having previously been on a 12-fight win streak. He hasn't tasted victory since 2019, so he will be hoping to capitalise on a returning Pimblett being rusty, potentially targeting that surgically repaired ankle as a weak spot that can enable him to get him to ground and put his wrestling skills to work.

Paddy Pimblett's MMA record (as of 06/12/2023) 23 fights 20 wins 3 defeats By knockout 6 0 By submission 9 1 By decision 5 2

Paddy Pimblett won't make it that easy, though, as is the way of the Scousers, they are resilient. Being on the same card as Leon Edwards and Colby Covington, the Brit will know lots of eyes will be on this fight, so he has to give a real showing of himself, something that can be seen when taking in his current physique.

Paddy Pimblett has made a name for himself, as mentioned, not just in the Octagon, but outside of it, with one of the things that has got a lot of attention being his post-fight physique change and his ability to turn it around.

Video: Paddy Pimblett's insane physique

Paddy is as lean, cut, and muscular as a lightweight can get, but after fights, it's safe to say he treats himself, ballooning his weight up massively. By his own admission, he would be eating around 8,000 calories a day, and has been infamously quoted as saying he'd rather be "fat and happy than ripped."

His diet garners a lot of controversy online, maybe because it doesn't follow the typical ripped, all-year round look that fighters usually possess, but whatever he does works, as come fight night he is as ready as anyone, and judging by his record, there is a method to the madness.

Having reached the lean part of his weight change, the Instagram footage posted, albeit not that long, shows Pimblett looking impressively ripped, clearly ready for fight night in under just two weeks' time.

Donning a plastic crown on his head in the video, he will be hoping that is a sign of things to come when UFC 296 rolls around on Saturday the 16th of December. Coming from Las Vegas, lots of eyes will be on Pimblett and his return fight, but if his physique is anything to go by, he is more than ready,