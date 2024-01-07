Highlights UFC star Paddy Pimblett has continued his feud with WWE Superstar Logan Paul, eager to prove he can beat him in a fight.

The bad blood between Pimblett and Paul goes back to 2022, when Paul suggested he'd make his UFC debut against Pimblett.

While munching on a sandwich, Pimblett insulted Paul, saying he's not about the fighter's life and that people think he can wrestle because he wrestled in high school.

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has shown no signs of ending his feud with WWE Superstar Logan Paul, once again commenting about the YouTuber and mentioning the apparent beef the two of them have with each other.

Earlier this week, Pimblett appeared on the Happy Endings podcast and was asked if his bad blood with Paul was real. The apparent beef has stemmed from Paul challenging Pimblett this past summer, not for the first time either, and he still seems convinced he can beat “Baddy” in a real fight, so the UFC lightweight is eager to prove him wrong.

The beef between Logan Paul & Paddy Pimblett

The bad blood between the pair goes back to 2022, when Paul suggested that he could make his UFC debut against Pimblett. Paul’s call-out came after the Liverpudlian's second Octagon appearance, but “Baddy” has gone on to win three more UFC fights, including a decision victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 last month.

While munching on a sandwich, Pimblett went all in on the current WWE United States champion, saying: “If he saw me in person he’d probably lick my a**, wouldn’t he? If he saw me in person, he’d lick my a**. He’d want a picture. I’d fight him tomorrow. He’s not about the fighter’s life. People think Logan can wrestle because he wrestled in high school. This is real life now.”

Though he has five fairly impressive wins inside the Octagon, Pimblett is seemingly best known for his ridiculous post-fight food binges that have seen his waistline skyrocket shortly after each scrap. In the weeks since his unanimous decision win over Ferguson, Pimblett has left fans concerned as he had clearly gained an unhealthy amount of weight since the 16th of December clash.

Paddy Pimblett's previous scathing threat to Logan Paul

In response to Paul's initial claims that he would like to have a UFC fight against him, Pimblett claimed that he would 'snap Paul's knee ligament in 12 places, leaving him unable to walk.' He added: “He’s a big juicehead. He's a proper tool, he needs to stick to wrestling, he needs to stick to fake fighting. It's mad. He called me a clout-chaser years ago. He's clout-chasing me all the time, mentioning my name. If he ever wants to fight in UFC, he's more than welcome. I'll be there waiting for him, and we'll fight."

As the potential clash between Paddy Pimblett and Logan Paul looms, it’s unrealistic that we actually witness the clash. However, stranger things have happened. The back-and-forth banter and the prospect of high-stakes competition offer an entertaining storyline, keeping audiences engaged.

Paul has more immediate matters to attend to than the food-loving Pimblett, however, as he is set to make the first defence of his United States title at the Royal Rumble against Kevin Owens, who won an eight-man tournament to become the number one contender. There is also history between Owens and Paul. Three years ago, at WrestleMania 37, Paul was in the corner of Owens' opponent Sami Zayn. After Owens beat his longtime rival/tag team partner, he nailed Paul with a Stunner.

It remains to be seen if WWE could capitalise on the feud between Paul and Pimblett. It is possible they could plant Pimblett in the crowd in St Petersburg, Florida as a distraction for Paul.