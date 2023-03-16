Paige Spiranac has criticised a rule proposal which would limit the distance a golf ball can travel at a professional level.

The US Golf Association and Royal & Ancient Golf have put forward a “Model Local Rule” which would take effect in January 2026.

It would see tours given the option to require a ball that goes about 15 yards shorter for the biggest hitters.

The proposal has stemmed from the “Distance Insights Project” that was released in 2020, which suggested a steady increase in distance – PGA Tour players have made an average gain of about 30 yards in the last 25 years – was not good for golf.

There will now be a five-month feedback period on the proposal, but if implemented, a golf ball would only be able to travel 317 yards with 3 yards of tolerance at 127 miles per hour of club head speed.

That means golf balls used today would not meet the standard, and companies would have to design balls for elite competition that do not travel as far.

Spiranac, the most-followed golf star on the planet, has commented on the rule proposal on Twitter.

What did Paige Spiranac say about proposed golf ball rule change?

“Golf is weird,” Spiranac wrote on Twitter. “Let’s not have the guys on tour wear shorts but instead make the golf ball go shorter.”

The American social media personality was referring to a PGA rule which prohibits men from wearing shorts while playing competitive games of golf.

They are able to wear shorts in practice rounds, while women are allowed to wear them whenever they want on the LPGA Tour.

The rule is supposedly in place to ensure that male golf players appear professional while on the course.

Who is Paige Spiranac?

Spiranac is the most-followed golf star on the planet, boasting 3.7 million followers on Instagram. She has more followers on the platform than Tiger Woods, who is in second place.

While the 29-year-old currently focuses on content creation around the sport, there was a time when Spiranac was aiming for a career as a professional golf player.

She did turn pro for a year after finishing her studies at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, but revealed it left her “mentally exhausted”.

While Spiranac has often been criticised for "sexualising women's golf", she has used her platform to promote body positivity and an anti-bullying campaign.