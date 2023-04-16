Golf influencer Paige Spiranac has opened up about her ultimate career goal.

Spiranac is the most followed golf star on the planet, boasting 3.7 million followers on Instagram. This is five million more than Tiger Woods.

While she currently focuses on content creation around the sport, there was a time when the 30-year-old was aiming for a career as a professional golf player.

She did achieve this for a year after finishing her studies at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, but was left “mentally exhausted”.

In an interview with Golfweek, Spiranac revealed what her main ambition is now.

What is Paige Spiranac’s 'ultimate career goal?'

“It’s changed several times throughout my career and will probably continue to change as I grow and learn,” Spiranac said.

“Right now my ultimate goal is to continue to be one of the leading voices in golf media while showing the world that golf can be fun and inclusive.

“It’s also important to me to break down the social construct surrounding women and their bodies.”

Spiranac also offered advice to those hoping to embark on a similar career.

“There are so many talented golf creators out there, so you need to find ways to stand out,” she said.

“Luckily, I feel that I was ahead of the curve and early to the golf content space before many others, so I was able to establish an incredible audience and fanbase over the past few years.”

Paige Spiranac on how she deals with critics

While Spiranac has often been criticised for "sexualising women's golf", she has used her platform to promote body positivity and an anti-bullying campaign.

“I am at the point in my life where I can either just brush off naysayers or even challenge them and prove them wrong,” Spiranac said. “Which I am not afraid to do.

“Trust your gut and don’t let others get to you! If you’re like me and can play at a high level, then you should 100 percent take advantage of that and make a name for yourself.”