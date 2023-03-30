Golf influencer Paige Spiranac has revealed why she is reluctant to work with male athletes or celebrities.

Spiranac is one of the most popular social media personalities in the world of sport and boasts more Instagram followers than the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

In fact, with more than three million followers, Spiranac is the most followed golf star on the entire platform.

Paige Spiranac becomes world's most-followed golf personality

Understandably, many brands are, therefore, queuing up to work with the 29-year-old.

Yet, despite her popularity, Spiranac's fame has come at a price and she is often subject to abuse from trolls online.

And because of the intense scrutiny regarding her content, the influencer has now opened up about how she has to be careful about who to work with and what events to participate in.

Spiranac's concerns with working alongside male athletes

In a recent Instagram question and answer session, Spiranac admitted she'd love to play a round of golf with either Woods or NFL legend Tom Brady.

Yet, the 29-year-old stressed in an interview with the New York Post that working with a man regularly leads to 'disgusting sexual' rumours spreading – something she wants to avoid happening.

"One thing people don't talk about with being a woman in a male-dominated industry, whether it's golf or the sports industry, is that any time I do content with another man there are rumours and comments, and it's all disgusting sexual stuff.

"And so I feel like it prohibits me from participating or being invited to certain events when there are male athletes and male celebrities because of the rumour mill and all of this stuff."

She added: "It's just so unfair, and any time I'm pictured with another man … the comments are just gross. It's really frustrating because I don't feel like I get to interact with people normally. … I don't want to start any of those rumours for myself or for them. I just wish people could be normal and realise that here could just be a male-female working relationship with nothing else going on.

"I don't care what people think about me anymore. Are they going to take me seriously? No. They never did, and who cares if they do now."

Why Spiranac is the 'real deal'

After recently becoming interested in the sport of golf, Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and husband to tennis legend Serena Williams, tweeted about his recent interaction with Spiranac.

Serena Williams' husband says Paige Spiranac is the 'real deal'

"Just had a call with Paige Spiranac - she's the real deal," he said. "Every brand trying to understand how to tell a story to the *next* generation of golf fans should be paying attention."