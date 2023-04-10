Golf influencer Paige Spiranac sent a brilliant message to Jon Rahm after he won The Masters.

Rahm overcame Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson at Augusta National, erasing a two-stroke deficit in the final round to win by four shots.

It was Rahm’s second major after he triumphed at the US Open in 2021, with the 28-year-old becoming the fourth Spanish player to win The Masters.

Spiranac, who was sharing her thoughts on this year’s tournament with her Twitter followers, dedicated a heartwarming message to Rahm following his victory.

What did Paige Spiranac say about Jon Rahm’s win at The Masters?

Spiranac’s post about Rahm was short but sweet, with the 30-year-old writing: “Congrats Jon Rahm! You’re really good at golf and you’re going to win a bunch of majors.”

Rahm does indeed have the potential to “win a bunch of majors”, particularly because he has now moved up to world number one.

Major-winning coach Butch Harmon, who has worked with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, echoed Spiranac’s sentiments on Sky Sports Golf.

"[Harnessing his fire] is going to turn out to make him one of the best players the game has ever seen,” Harmon said. “He has all the tools.

"He's strong, he's long, he drives it on the fairways and hits it on the greens. He putts beautifully. He now knows how to control his emotions, which was the only thing keeping him back. This man is the superstar of the future."

Who is Paige Spiranac?

Spiranac has 3.7 million followers on Instagram, more than any other golf star including Tiger Woods.

While the American currently focuses on content creation around the sport, there was a time when Spiranac was aiming for a career as a professional golf player.

She did turn pro for a year after finishing her studies at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, but revealed it left her “mentally exhausted”.

Despite her success as a content creator, Spiranac admitted she would have preferred to have made it as a professional golf player.

"If I had the choice to be doing what I’m doing or play on the LPGA Tour, I would probably pick the LPGA Tour because that was just a goal that I’ve always wanted to achieve and it was a dream of mine," she said.

"I wish I could’ve checked that off before I went over into doing media work full-time. But that’s not how life works."