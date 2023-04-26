Paige Spiranac has slammed athletes who attempt to become a professional golf player once they have retired.

The influencer discussed the topic during a question and answer session on Instagram, where she has 3.7 million followers.

Spiranac was asked: "Why do you think some athletes from other sports try to cross over to golf?", and she did not hold back on her answer.

Paige Spiranac slams former athletes attempting to become professional golfers

"This is actually a big pet peeve of mine,” Spiranac revealed. "When athletes from other sports are done with their career and are like 'you know what? Now I'm gonna switch to golf. Now I'm gonna become a professional golfer'.

"And it's because they're doing it as a hobby and they really like the game of golf and they're pretty good golfers.

"Maybe they're a scratch handicap or a plus one or two. But that's not gonna cut it on the LPGA or the PGA Tour.

"It's just... not. You can't just all of a sudden pick it up and think you're going to be that level.”

While Spiranac does not mention any names, athletes such as Gareth Bale have forayed into golf since retirement.

The former Real Madrid star was well known for his love of sport, and played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am just a few weeks after he stepped back from football for good.

Ashleigh Barty has also played at a couple of golf tournaments since her retirement from tennis last year.

Gareth Bale asked to come out of retirement for Wrexham FC

Bale was recently urged to come out of retirement by Wrexham FC owner and Hollywood star Rob McElhenney.

The five-time Champions League winner had congratulated McElhenney and his co-owner Ryan Reynolds on Wrexham’s promotion to League Two.

“Let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season,” McElhenney wrote.

Bale responded with: “Depends what course”, tagging the Royal and Ancient golf course in St Andrews.

In turn, the R&A responded with: "Leave it with us”, suggesting that a golf match between Bale and McElhenney could actually take place. Wrexham fans will be keeping their fingers crossed.