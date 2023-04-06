One of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world – the Masters – is set to get underway today.

A field of 88 is competing to sink the winning putt at Augusta National on Sunday, with four days of action until then.

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac is among those waiting in anticipation for the Masters to begin, and has now revealed who she is expecting to win the major.

Who is Paige Spiranac backing to win the Masters?

The American star, who boasts 3.7 million followers on Instagram, collaborated with PointsBet USA to share her picks for the Masters.

This included her favourite to win outright, with Spiranac choosing defending champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler.

He is one of the most in-form golf stars in the world right now, and he would become only the fourth player to win back-to-back Masters if he triumphs at Augusta again this year.

Spiranac has previously shared her admiration for Scheffler after he came in for criticism for being “boring”.

“Scottie Scheffler is so disgustingly good at golf and seems like an even better person,” she posted on Twitter last month. “Easy guy to root for”.

Spiranac also selected Australia’s Jason Day and Adam Scott as good value and longshot picks for the Masters respectively.

Despite being a massive fan of Tiger Woods, Spiranac did not even pick the golf legend as a favourite to finish in the top five, 10 or 20. She instead chose Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Im Sung-jae.

Who is Paige Spiranac?

Spiranac is the most-followed golf star on the planet. She even has more followers on the platform than Woods, who is in second place.

While the 29-year-old currently focuses on content creation around the sport, there was a time when Spiranac was aiming for a career as a professional golf player.

She did turn pro for a year after finishing her studies at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, but revealed it left her “mentally exhausted”.

Although she is extremely successful as a content creator, Spiranac admitted she would have preferred to have made it as a professional golf player.

"If I had the choice to be doing what I’m doing or play on the LPGA Tour, I would probably pick the LPGA Tour because that was just a goal that I’ve always wanted to achieve and it was a dream of mine," she said.

"I wish I could’ve checked that off before I went over into doing media work full-time. But that’s not how life works."