Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant is returning home to her former stomping grounds but with a different kind of competition this time. Instead of MMA fighting in the Octagon, she'll compete at Power Slap 8 under Dana White's newest promotion. The MMA world hasn't been overly accepting of the new style of slap fighting, citing it as unathletic, stupid, and downright dangerous. But that hasn't stopped White, or VanZant from making the dream a reality.

“I got called if I would do Power Slap, I said, ‘Absolutely,’ and that was it,” VanZant said at UFC 303 media day where she spoke to reporters for the first time since her signing was announced. “Signed the contract and here I am to do Power Slap. I think it’s exciting for me because it’s like, listen, I am a gangster. Whether people want to admit it or not, I am here to slap somebody, it doesn’t matter what organization, what combat sport, I’m here to take over and have some fun.” VanZant has dabbled in everything from OnlyFans, to pro wrestling, to bare-knuckle and traditional boxing and she sees no end in sight.

“I look back at my UFC career, my bare-knuckle boxing career, everything that I’ve done, you can’t take away how tough I am, and this is like that ultimate test of toughness,” VanZant said. “Stand there, and you’ve got to be able to have the balls to be able to get hit." In fact, her former UFC opponent, Michelle Waterson described VanZant as having "big balls" when asked to give her thoughts on VanZant trying slap fighting.

Paige VanZant Intends to Keep Boxing

VanZant also plans to keep competing in other sports and says she will fulfill her rematch with Elle Brooke who she fought on the 25th of May. That fight ended in a split draw.

“I think the narrative for me right now perfectly falls in line with continuing to do Power Slap alongside my boxing,” she continued. “I still intend to box again at the end of the year. I’m waiting for the date on that. This fits in line with that. It’s preparation, it’s preparing to cause damage and try not to take damage, but inevitably, in Power Slap you’re gonna get hit. So, who knows? I am a woman who does whatever the f*ck I want and right now, I want to do Power Slap.”

VanZant makes her debut versus Christine Wolmarans who was one half of the first ever women's Power Slap event at Power Slap 5. The pair will be one of two women's matches on the card. It will be the first time there are multiple women's matches on one card and the first time Sheena Bathory will not be involved in one. Power Slap 8 takes place on Friday, 28th of June, and airs live and free on the Rumble app.