Highlights Paige VanZant won her Power Slap debut against Christine Wolmarans.

VanZant is the first former UFC fighter to transition to Power Slap.

She sees her new venture as an opportunity to showcase her toughness and have fun.

Paige VanZant made her Power Slap debut at Power Slap 8 on the 28th of June, one day before UFC 303. She faced off with Christine Wolmarans who was making her Sophomore appearance in the new slap-fighting promotion. VanZant slapped first and landed a clean strike, impressive for a newcomer, but it didn't put Wolmarans down. It was Wolmarans turn and she also landed a clean strike but didn't drop VanZant. Back to VanZant and her second strike dropped Wolmarans to her knees, but she was able to recover and the match continued. Wolmarans' second slap was good, but clearly VanZant's slaps were better. On to round three, VanZant drops Wolmarans again to her knees, but no knockout given. VanZant eats her final slap but flinches so she takes one final slap from Wolmarans. She eats it again and it goes to the scorecards for a clear victory for VanZant.

Paige VanZant Brags About 'Strong Pimp Hand' After Win

"Honestly it was absolutely incredible, obviously I wanted to knock her out with the first slap," she said after the match. "it was so much fun." She says she was shocked that she wasn't all that nervous and had a ton of fun. "This is the beginning of a very long relationship." VanZant is the first former UFC fighter to transition over to Powe Slap. Wolmarans is a South African fighter who has dabbled in MMA but never fought in the UFC. She joked that she had a "strong pimp hand" and playfully threatened her mother's boyfriend in the crowd.

Paige VanZant Explains Why She Signed With Power Slap

“I got called if I would do Power Slap, I said, ‘Absolutely,’ and that was it,” VanZant said at UFC 303 media day where she spoke to reporters for the first time since her signing was announced. “Signed the contract and here I am to do Power Slap. I think it’s exciting for me because it’s like, listen, I am a gangster. Whether people want to admit it or not, I am here to slap somebody, it doesn’t matter what organization, what combat sport, I’m here to take over and have some fun.”

It's been years since VanZant competed in MMA. After she left the UFC she tried pro wrestling, bare-knuckle boxing and most recently traditional boxing. She says all of the things she's done in her life has proven how tough she really is.

“I look back at my UFC career, my bare-knuckle boxing career, everything that I’ve done, you can’t take away how tough I am, and this is like that ultimate test of toughness,” VanZant said. “Stand there, and you’ve got to be able to have the balls to be able to get hit." In fact, her former UFC opponent, Michelle Waterson described VanZant as having "big balls" when asked to give her thoughts on VanZant trying slap fighting.