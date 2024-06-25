Highlights Former UFC star Paige VanZant recently confirmed that she's changing sports again.

The 30-year-old is set to make her debut on Dana White's Power Slap this week.

Footage has already emerged of the female star ramping up training ahead of her scheduled bout.

Former UFC star Paige VanZant recently confirmed that she's changing sports again. Last weekend, the 30-year-old confirmed reports that she's making the switch to Dana White's Power Slap.

The American is set to make her debut in the controversial sport at Power Slap 8 on the 28th of June. Recent footage shows VanZant ramping up training ahead of her Power Slap appearance this Friday.

“I just signed a contract, and whether motherf***er’s like it or not, I am doing Power Slap,” VanZant said on the 'Kickass Love Story’ podcast.

“You know what, I am f***ing Paige Vanzant. I was in the UFC, bare-knuckle boxing, boxing and now I’m doing Power Slap. I’m just going to do everything and p*** everybody off.”

“Watching Power Slap, I was like, ‘I don’t know if I wanna do that, that’s insane.’ Then I got the call from Dana White, and I was like, ‘Umm, okay.’ I’m gonna get jacked in the next three weeks and go slap somebody.”

’12 Gauge’ Taking Her Power Slap Debut Seriously

The American will be making her debut soon after fighting Elle Brooke

VanZant began her career as an MMA fighter - joining the UFC in 2014 before leaving four years ago and signing a three-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship worth around $1.2million.

The 30-year-old had two bouts with them before deciding to take a break from fighting after she began earning more money on OnlyFans.

Back in May, adult film and TikTok star Elle Brooke welcomed VanZant to boxing and shocked the world by knocking down the former UFC fighter before their contest ended in a split draw and set up a mouthwatering rematch.

With the rematch set to go ahead later this year, VanZant is hoping to remain active, but not in boxing. Footage has shown the American training ahead of her Power Slap debut.

The clip showed VanZant slapping a dummy in training as she is set to face South African Christine Wolmarans. The pair will go head-to-head on the 28th of June at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The promotion was founded back in 2022 by UFC chief Dana White and has grown massively since - with its official YouTube page having 2.6 million subscribers.

Joe Rogan Urges Paige VanZant to Reconsider Power Slap

Popular UFC commentator Joe Rogan has voiced his concerns about VanZant's upcoming showdown in Power Slap - which marks her first foray into the bare-handed striking competition.

Despite the crazy social media numbers it's done since its promotion was first launched, the sport raises concerns about head trauma and potential long-term health risks.

Speaking on his official podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, the American said: “Don’t do it, Paige… like please ladies you're so, you're both so F***ing pretty don't ruin your faces. The prettiest girls in the sport please… should just abandon it and start making out.”