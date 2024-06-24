Highlights JJ Redick signs four-year contract to coach Lakers, faces pressure to lead team to glory alongside LeBron James.

Scott Brooks brings extensive experience as potential Lakers assistant coach, boasting successful coaching career with Thunder and Wizards.

Jared Dudley, fresh off NBA Finals appearance, offers leadership and mentorship skills to Redick's coaching staff for Lakers.

After a lengthy search for their next head coach, the Los Angeles Lakers finally got their man.

JJ Redick agreed to a four-year contract on Thursday morning to become the head coach of one of the most prominent franchises in sports. The Lakers job brings massive pressure and expectations, as LeBron James looks to further cement his gargantuan legacy during the final years of his career.

Redick, 39, had been linked with the vacancy as soon as Darvin Ham was shown out the door, but it still remains a surprise hire, considering his lack of coaching experience at the NBA level.

Following the end of his 15-year playing career in the NBA, Redick went on to become one of the most distinguished voices in the NBA media space, thanks to his "The Old Man and the Three" podcast. His podcasting success led to consistent appearances on one of ESPN's flagship programs, "First Take".

Redick's star grew even brighter in March, when he debuted the "Mind the Game Pod", co-hosting game film sessions with James. It'll be interesting to see whether that partnership continues, considering the various implications now that the pair have joined forces on the Lakers.

Despite Redick's clear intellect for the game of basketball, the fact remains that he has never coached at the NBA level. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers plan to surround Redick with a vast array of coaching experience.

Here are the three rumored candidates who could join Los Angeles' coaching staff in 2024.

Scott Brooks

Currently serving as the top assistant on Chauncey Billups' Portland Trail Blazers coaching staff, Scott Brooks is the most tenured name on this list. Brooks played 10 seasons in the NBA, from 1988 to 1998, and was part of the Houston Rockets squad that won the NBA championship during the 1993-94 season.

Brooks' first taste of coaching in the NBA came as an assistant with the Denver Nuggets in 2003, followed up by further assistant coaching stints with the Sacramento Kings and Seattle SuperSonics. In 2008, the SuperSonics were relocated from Seattle to become the Oklahoma City Thunder. On November 22, 2008, Brooks was promoted to interim head coach following a poor start to the Thunder's inaugural season. Oklahoma City signed Brooks to a permanent deal at the end of the 2008-09 season.

Throughout the following seasons, the Thunder would rise to contenders in the NBA, boasting perhaps the best young core the league has ever seen. Brooks was named as NBA Coach of the Year the following year, leading the Thunder to a 50-win season, only one year removed from a 22-60 finish.

Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Serge Ibaka helped Oklahoma City reach its first NBA Finals in 2012, before losing to the LeBron and Dwyane Wade-led Miami Heat.

Despite seemingly having the world at their fingertips, the Thunder were unable to retain their core, as Harden left in the summer of 2013 to become his own star in Houston. Despite multiple injuries to Durant and Westbrook derailing the 2014-15 season, Brooks was let go after the Thunder failed to reach the playoffs for the first time during his head coaching tenure.

Brooks was hired as the new head coach of the Washington Wizards in 2016. In his first season, the Wizards embarked on playoff run to the second round, before losing to the Boston Celtics in seven games. Despite a promising start, Brooks and the Wizards were never able to build on that success. The following year saw Washington lose in the first round, before going on to miss the postseason in the following two years. Following the 2020-21 season, Washington opted not to renew Brooks' contract.

Brooks has seen it all throughout his two decades coaching in the NBA. He has dealt with superstars, coached in both conferences, and has been a part of deep playoff runs. Brooks would be a formidable hire for the Lakers, and could prove invaluable to Redick.

Scott Brooks' NBA Head Coaching Career Seasons Team Record Playoff Appearances 2008-2015 Oklahoma City Thunder 338-207 5 2016-2021 Washington Wizards 183-207 3

Jared Dudley

Fresh off a run to the NBA Finals with the Dallas Mavericks, assistant coach Jared Dudley would bring a plethora of experience to the Lakers bench. Before beginning his coaching exploits, Dudley played 14 seasons in the NBA for seven different teams. He and Redick were even teammates during the 2013-14 season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Throughout the twilight years of his playing career, NBA franchises valued Dudley as a terrific mentor to younger players, highlighted by his stint with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2018-19 season. Dudley's final stop as a player was coincidentally with the Lakers, and he shared his thought processes on the differences in his leadership approach on a veteran team compared to that of a younger roster.

“When you’re on younger teams, it’s a bit (of a) teaching tool. For me, a leader on a young team, it’s watching film on the planes, on the bus rides having conversations about life and about the business of basketball so you can get a trust factor. When you’re on a veteran team, it’s having professionalism, and also just doing your job. When you do your job on the court, that gives you more of a trust off the court."

Dudley retired in the summer of 2021, and was immediately hired by the Mavericks to serve as one of head coach Jason Kidd's top assistants. Despite only having three seasons of coaching experience, the 38-year-old is one of the most well-respected voices in the NBA. Dudley would add critical leadership to Redick's coaching staff.

Rajon Rondo

Another former Laker, Rajon Rondo is undoubtedly one of the most cerebral NBA players of all time. Known for his terrific floor vision, mind-bending passes, and hard-nosed perimeter defense, Rondo enjoyed a glittering NBA career as a player. His peak seasons came as the floor general for the Celtics, winning the 2008 NBA championship.

Throughout his eight years in Boston, Rondo was a four-time All-Star and received four nominations to the All-NBA Defensive Team. In addition, the Kentucky alum led the league in assists in 2012 and 2013, as well as leading the league in steals in 2010.

In the summer of 2018, Rondo signed a one-year deal with the Lakers. Despite a topsy-turvy debut campaign with the Purple and Gold, Rondo returned to the team the following season and helped the franchise win their 17th NBA championship, amid the chaos of the 2020 NBA bubble.

During the 2020 playoffs, the point guard's 105 assists set a new record for most assists by a bench player in a single postseason.

Since his retirement in April, Rondo has long been viewed as a future coach, and the chance to develop his skills in a familiar environment alongside ex-teammates James and Anthony Davis seems like an ideal situation.

Out of the three names mentioned on this list, Rondo would be the riskier hire considering his lack of coaching experience. However, basketball minds like Rondo's are few and far between, and similar to Redick's hire, the potential for success is sky-high.