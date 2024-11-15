Crystal Palace have approached Chelsea regarding a potential January loan move for winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who the Blues are open to sanctioning a temporary departure for, according to Football Transfers.

Mudryk has struggled in English football since arriving at Chelsea, and has found himself low down in the pecking order under Enzo Maresca this season, starting just one Premier League game thus far. As a result, there is a feeling within Stamford Bridge that regular game time elsewhere could be hugely beneficial for his development, and Palace have emerged as a club who are willing to grant him this.

The Eagles are said to be in the market for increased attacking dynamism, and have identified Mudryk as a potential option to explore in January. With the West Londoners reportedly keen on the idea of the 23-year-old plying his trade south of the river for six months, it appears a deal could be on the cards.

Palace Interested in Mudryk

The winger needs more minutes

Signing for Chelsea for a reported £89 million from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023, Mudryk, earning a purported £130,000 a week, arrived at Stamford Bridge with significant expectations. Scoring just five league goals in 52 appearances, it's fair to suggest he hasn't lived up to them.

Ousted from Maresca's first team picture by the likes of Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho, GMS sources revealed back in September that the Ukrainian was desperate for a lifeline with the Blues. However, GMS sources also revealed that he's 'more likely' to leave West London in January than remain in Maresca's ensemble for the rest of the season.

Football Transfers have corroborated this news, presenting Selhurst Park as a potential destination for the maligned wide man. The outlet suggest that Palace owner Steve Parish views Mudryk as a potential game-changer, and a possible replacement for Michael Olise, who opted to join Bayern Munich in the summer.

The Eagles have missed Olise's creativity from wide areas, and believe Mudryk could provide some reprieve from these offensive issues. Only Southampton have scored fewer goals than Oliver Glasner's side so far this season, and thus they're in need of an injection of final third quality.

It's understood that Palace have already initiated contact over a loan deal for the Ukraine international, and that it's very plausible that an agreement could materialise.

Mudryk's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 5 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 2 Key Passes Per 90 1.83 Successful Take-ons Per 90 2.23

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 15/11/2024