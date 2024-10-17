Crystal Palace will not allow winger Ismaila Sarr to leave the club in January, despite reports of interest in the player from AC Milan emerging last week, according to ex-scout Mick Brown.

Sarr only arrived at Selhurst Park in the summer from Marseille, in a deal worth a purported £12.6 million, but is yet to hit the ground running under Oliver Glasner. The 26-year-old has started just one Premier League game for the Eagles so far, and is evidently not a favoured option for Glasner.

This lack of game time may have prompted Milan to express an interest in the wide man, with Gazetta reporting last week that the Serie A outfit are pondering making a move for Sarr in the January transfer window. However, it's understood that Palace will not entertain any interest in his signature, as they view him as a core part of their plans for the future.

Palace Not Willing to Sell Sarr

The club value the player

After Michael Olise opted to join Bayern Munich in the summer, Palace were forced to dip into the market and find a replacement right-winger. They ultimately identified Sarr, who impressed in his last spell in England for Watford and was described by former Hornet teammate Ben Foster as a "freak", and landed him on a relatively cheap deal from Ligue 1.

Not starting any of Palace's opening six league games, with Glasner favouring a front three consisting of Eberechi Eze, Eddie Nketiah and Jean-Philippe Mateta, the Senegalese forward was eventually handed his full league debut for the South London club against Liverpool prior to the international break.

That is perhaps a sign that his minutes will increase as he settles in at Selhurst Park, and former Manchester United, West Ham and Aston Villa scout Mick Brown has dismissed the idea that he could be off to the San Siro in January.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said:

"I’ve been told Palace won’t let him [Sarr] go. They hold all the cards in this situation because he signed a long-term deal when he joined. I know they’re short of options in his position so it doesn’t really matter who’s interested. "Even if a club came in with a bid above what they paid for him, they have to consider how valuable he can be in their team and his worth to them. That balance between keeping your squad strong but also being open to selling players if there’s money to be made is a situation a lot of clubs deal with. "AC Milan are a huge club, of course, but so soon after his move to Palace I can’t see a situation where Palace would want to see him leave – or where the player would want to go anyway.”

Sarr's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 23 Goals 3 Assists 4 Shots Per 90 1.55 Key Passes Per 90 1.24 Successful Take-ons Per 90 0.87

Palace Interested in Antony

The Brazilian has lost his place at United

A potential route for an exit for Sarr could be if Palace dip back into the market and sign another right-sided forward. According to reports, this could be on the cards, as the Eagles are eyeing a move for Manchester United outcast Antony in January, although they'll face competition from Newcastle for his services.

The Brazilian has managed just two short cameos in the league for United this season, totaling 28 minutes of action on the pitch. The Red Devils are subsequently willing to shift on a player they deem surplus to requirements, with Palace circling as one of the most keen suitors.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 16/10/2024