Crystal Palace are interested in signing Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel on loan, with the German giants expected to make the forward available for a temporary transfer in January, according to CaughtOffside.

Tel enjoyed a fruitful 2023/24 season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in just six Bundesliga starts. However, the 19-year-old is struggling for minutes this campaign, starting just once in the league thus far, and as a result, Bayern are said to be willing to let him leave on loan in the winter transfer window.

Among many other Premier League suitors, Palace have been alerted about the Frenchman's potential availability, and are considering making a move. The Eagles currently sit just two points above the relegation zone, are struggling to score goals, and thus an injection of attacking firepower in the form of Tel, mid-way through the season, would be much welcome for Oliver Glasner's side.

Palace Interested in Tel

The forward was prolific last season

Spending time at several French clubs throughout his youth, Tel was snapped up by Bayern in 2022, and has settled well in Southern Germany. Netting five goals in just 417 minutes in his debut campaign at the Allianz Arena, the France under-21 international followed that potent season up by reaching double figures last campaign, sparking comparisons to Thierry Henry.

Linked with Manchester United in the summer and internally discussed by Chelsea, Bayern refused to sanction a permanent departure for the starlet, and he ultimately remained at the club to continue his development. Able to operate anywhere across the front three, new boss Vincent Kompany has favoured the likes of Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry so far this season, and he's subsequently been mostly limited to short cameos.

Still not willing to let him leave on a full-time basis, CaughtOffside report that Bayern will allow Tel to depart on loan in January. The outlet suggests that Palace, along with Fulham, Leicester and Nottingham Forest, are among the clubs exploring the possibility of doing a deal with the German club.

Glasner's side have found the back of the net just eight times this season, the second fewest in the Premier League. Eddie Nketiah is yet to get off the mark in the league since arriving from Arsenal in the summer, while Jean-Philippe Mateta's form from last season has dropped off, so the potential acquisition of Tel could have a significant impact on the Eagles' fortunes.

Tel's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 30 Starts 6 Goals 7 Assists 5 Shots Per 90 3.69 Expected Goals Per 90 0.32 Key Passes Per 90 1.03

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 08/11/2024