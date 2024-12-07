Crystal Palace produced a spirited display against champions Manchester City at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon without midfielder Adam Wharton, and they should subsequently consider cashing in on the youngster in January.

Oliver Glasner's team twice had the leader against Pep Guardiola's side, with goals from Daniel Munoz and Maxence Lacroix giving the Eagles the advantage on separate occasions. However, Erling Haaland and Rico Lewis both scored to cancel these strikes out, with the entertaining affair ending 2-2.

The positive result leaves Palace four points above the relegation zone in the Premier League, with their form improving in recent weeks since Wharton sustained a groin injury. This demonstrates that Glasner's men can cope without the starlet, and thus the club's hierarchy should contemplate accepting any lucrative offers for the player in January, and reinvest the money into other areas of the squad.

Palace Should Consider Selling Wharton in January

They can cope without him

It's been a difficult start to the season for Palace, who were expected to build upon last term's excellent finish by competing for Europe, but instead find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle. However, there have been positive indications that they're heading in the right direction in recent weeks, losing just one of their last eight games in all competitions.

Saturday's performance against City was perhaps the most encouraging showing, going toe-to-toe with Guardiola's side in an ethralling encounter. 20-year-old Wharton, described as 'top level', was absent for the clash, and hasn't featured since a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the EFL Cup at the end of October.

Without the former Blackburn man, Palace haven't suffered, which ought to spark the club to consider cashing in on him in January. GMS sources revealed back in September that City are contemplating making a move for Wharton this winter, as they view him as a replacement for Rodri, while Arsenal have held talks over the player.

Both potential suitors would likely be capable of making substantial offers, which should surely tempt the Palace board. Sanctioning the sale could provide funds that can be used to bolster areas of the squad that need strengthening, mostly in the forward-line.

This would in turn boost the South Londoners' survival hopes, with additional firepower evidently more important than having Wharton martial the midfield.

Wharton's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 16 Assists 3 Pass Accuracy 77.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.49 Tackles Per 90 3.33 Interceptions Per 90 1.39

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 07/12/2024