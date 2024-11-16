Crystal Palace have endured a dismal start to the new Premier League season, and should subsequently consider cashing in on Marc Guehi, so that they can reinvest in other areas of their squad and ultimately avoid relegation.

The Eagles have won just one of their opening eleven league matches, and slumped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Fulham prior to the international break. Scoring just eight goals all campaign, fewer than any side in the division barring Southampton, it's been a bleak opening few months for the South London outfit.

While David Ornstein reported earlier this week that the Palace hierarchy are 'fully behind' Oliver Glasner, the Austrian head coach is certainly under pressure and needs to begin to deliver results. Ultimately, the former Eintracht Fankfurt boss is working with a limited squad, bereft of creative quality without the departed Michael Olise, and in desperate need of reinforcements all over the pitch.

GMS sources revealed in October that Newcastle are likely to make an offer to sign Guehi, and Palace should sanction the deal to fund a spending spree in January.

Palace Should Sell Guehi

It's the opportune moment

Since signing from Chelsea for £18 million, on a five-year deal, back in 2021, Guehi has made over 100 appearances for Palace, become a regular in the England national team and has captained the South London club this season. Deemed one of the best central defenders in the Premier League, and described as 'exceptional', the 24-year-old has played every single minute for Glasner's team this campaign.

Evidently an integral part of the Eagles' side, you could forgive Steve Parish and Glasner's reluctance to allow him to leave for Newcastle in the summer. However, the club's senior figures can't show the same reticence come January.

Guehi will be entering the final 18 months of his contract at Selhurst Park this winter, meaning clubs will begin to put the wheels in motion for a potential free transfer come the summer of 2026. Thus, Palace ought to cash in, or they risk losing him for free.

Even if the Premier League strugglers wait until the summer, they risk deflating the England international's value. With one year left on his deal, potential suitors will be aware that it's Palace's final opportunity to sell, and will look to use that to their advantage in negotiations.

Thus, January represents the final opportunity for the Eagles to maximise their earnings on one of their most prized assets.

Guehi's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Pass Accuracy 86.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.98 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 4 Tackles Per 90 1.24 Interceptions Per 90 0.8 Clearances Per 90 3.96 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.29

Guehi Sale Can Help Save Season

They can reinvest the money made

As aforementioned, Palace look short on offensive flair, and need to bolster their attacking cohort. Eight teams have conceded more goals than Glasner's side, but only Southampton have scored fewer.

Therefore, removing Guehi and replacing him with a cheaper player, and then reinvesting the remaining funds on attacking players, could help revitalise a struggling team. Olise, who opted to join Bayern Munich in the summer, carried the creative burden at Selhurst Park, and finding a new dynamic partner for Eberechi Eze could be the difference between relegation and survival.

It's clear that Palace need to make a change of some sort this winter to avoid losing their top flight status, and the unconventional route to achieving this involves the sale of Guehi.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 11/10/2024