Highlights Crystal Palace is targeting Juventus' Matias Soule for attacking reinforcements, but his €40m price tag may be a hurdle.

Soule, Frosinone's top scorer last season, is attracting interest from Leicester City and Aston Villa as well.

Palace, aiming to fill the void left by Olise, faces tough competition in signing the talented 21-year-old winger.

Crystal Palace, especially after losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, are eyeing attacking reinforcements this summer and the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that Juventus’ Matias Soule is of interest, though his €40 million price tag could prove to be a stumbling block in their pursuit.

Losing a player of Olise’s quality and then replacing him is no easy feat. Not only that, but Palace’s renaissance under boss Oliver Glasner has given them the stepping stone they needed to become a regular fixture in the top half of the English top tier and snaring the services of a player of Soule’s ilk would increase their chances of doing just that.

Crystal Palace Latest: Matias Soule

Winger unlikely to stay at Juventus

Recently, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio revealed that Soule is unlikely to stay in Turin beyond the summer transfer window thanks to the ever-growing interest in his services. Looking to raise funds for their own acquisitions, Soule could be on the Old Lady’s chopping block.

Also admired by a Steve Cooper-led Leicester City, the right-winger certainly has the pick of the clubs this summer, with the report suggesting that the Foxes, in a bid to strengthen their return to the top flight, have offered a deal worth £21 million.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Soule was Frosinone’s top goalscorer in the 2023/24 campaign, notching 11 goals in 36 appearances for the club.

Aston Villa, too, are among those that are keeping tabs on his situation. Last season, the young Argentine enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with Italian side Frosinone in Serie A, scoring 11 goals and bagging 3 assists.

Sealing a deal for the talented 21-year-old will not be easy given the fierce competition lining up for his signature, too, but with an Olise-shaped hole to fill on the right flank, Palace may be best off striking while the iron’s hot and moving in quickly.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig previously described one of Soule's goals as 'Messi-esque', hinting that he's a player who is capable of producing magic.

Soule vs Olise - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Soule Olise Minutes 3,141 1,277 Goals 11 10 Assists 3 6 Shots per game 2.3 3 Key passes per game 2.3 1.9 Dribbles per game 2.8 2.1 Overall rating 7.14 7.61

Romano: Palace ‘Tracking’ Juventus Star Soule

Glasner wants one more summer signing

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano suggested that Soule, 21, is a player that is on their radar as they explore potential replacements for Olise. Juventus’ €40 million price tag may prove too expensive for the Eagles, however, especially given that both West Ham and Leicester are also admirers of the Mar del Plata-born ace. He said:

“Another player they've been tracking is Matias Soule but Juventus want €40 million for him. Also, West Ham United and Leicester City are interested, but €40 million is a lot of money, so not that easy. And I expect Crystal Palace to do something absolutely because Oliver Glasner, apart from obviously Daichi Kamada joining, wants one more player.”

Eberechi Eze Admired By Arsenal

Palace ‘nervous’ about Englishman’s potential exit

If losing one talismanic figure was not painful enough to those associated with the Selhurst Park outfit, The Guardian have reported that Eberechi Eze, too, could be heading out the door this summer with interest from Arsenal growing.

Journalist Ed Aarons reported that Mikel Arteta’s side are one of several clubs that are monitoring the Englishman’s situation while he is on international duty at Euro 2024.

Related £68m Tottenham Target 'Open to Move' After Archie Gray Shock Tottenham Hotspur remain in the market for further reinforcements after completing the signing of Archie Gray

The winger, who can also be deployed centrally, has a reported release clause, worth £60 million (€71m) in his contract, meaning would-be buyers have an opportunity to pounce on one of the Premier League’s most exciting talents this summer.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Tottenham Hotspur are also fond admirers of the former Queens Park Rangers man, while Glasner and Co are ‘nervous’ about his potential exit.

All statistics per WhoScored