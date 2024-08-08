Highlights Crystal Palace are keen on re-signing Wilfried Zaha on loan, with the winger falling out of favour at Galatasaray.

The club's former talisman may return after a successful tenure at Palace previously, but the Turkish side want an excessive loan fee for the 31-year-old.

Palace are close to losing Marc Guehi to Newcastle amid a summer of rebuilding efforts.

Crystal Palace are plotting a sensational loan swoop for Galatasaray's Wilfried Zaha, with the south London club keen on re-signing their former talisman for the second time in his career, according to Sam Wallace.

Zaha left Selhurst Park last summer after his contract expired, joining Galatasaray after making 458 appearances for Palace. The winger began brightly with the Turkish outfit, but fell out of favour towards the back end of last campaign, starting just one Süper Lig game after January.

This has prompted Palace to embark on an ambitious attempt to bring Zaha back to the club, with Wallace suggesting Galatasaray will demand a 'considerable fee' for a season-long loan deal. Having lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich earlier this summer, Oliver Glasner will likely want a marquee replacement for the Frenchman, with Zaha being identified as a potential option.

Palace Eyeing Zaha

The wide forward struggled in Turkey

Growing up in Crodyon, Zaha joined Palace at the age of eight, developing through his boyhood club's academy. After bursting onto the scene in the Championship for the Eagles back in 2010, the wide forward completed a switch to Manchester United in January 2013, in a deal worth up to £15million.

Struggling for minutes at Old Trafford under David Moyes, Zaha then returned to Palace just a year later. Spending nine seasons at the club, the wide man earned legendary status in SE25, scoring 72 goals in 315 appearances in his second spell. He was dubbed "ridiculous and outrageous" by former teammate Kwesi Appiah, such was his level of performance.

Now, a shock return could be on the cards, with the Ivorian falling in the pecking order in Istanbul in the second half of last season. Despite making 42 appearances and managing double figures for goals in all competitions, Galatasary coach Okan Buruk often opted to deploy the likes of Dries Mertens and Hakim Ziyech ahead of the 31-year-old.

Palace are keen on reigniting the Abidjan-born man's career, with Sam Wallace of the Telegraph suggesting that Glasner is looking to acquire the former Cardiff City loanee on a season-long loan. It's understood that Galatasaray would demand an excessive fee in a temporary deal, with Buruk not deeming him surplus to requirements at this stage.

Glasner is eager to add to the signings of Daichi Kamada and Ismaila Sarr, as he looks to replace star man Olise with multiple different options. Zaha is on a purported €139,000 a week and has two years left on his deal in Turkey, so may be reluctant to complete a switch back to Palace.

Zaha's Super Lig Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 30 Goals 9 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.09 Shots on Target Per 90 1.19 Fouls Drawn Per 90 2.44

Palace Close to Losing Guehi

The England star is wanted by Newcastle

Glasner has focused on replacing Olise so far this summer, although they could now be set to face a fresh task of finding a successor to a star player. Newcastle are reportedly 'close to signing' defender Marc Guehi for a fee believed to be in the region of £60 million.

Guehi has 24 months remaining on his current deal in South London, with Palace eager to cash in now while his stock is high after an impressive Euro 2024 with England. The former Chelsea man made 29 appearances for Palace last season, and has formed a reliable partnership with Joachim Anderson at the heart of the Eagles' defence in recent seasons.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 08/08/2024