Palmeiras are finalizing a deal to sign Uruguay international winger Facundo Torres from Orlando City, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal is worth a club-record fee which could rise to $14 million including add-ons, sources say. Orlando retain a sell-on clause. Personal terms have been agreed as well, as Palmeiras beat out a late push from Cruz Azul. The deal is complete pending signatures.

A deal to sign Torres has been a rollercoaster in the last week, with Palmeiras initially agreeing a fee with Orlando before Cruz Azul attempted to convince the player to come to Mexico. Orlando's stance the whole time was that they agreed terms with Palmeiras, and as far as they were concerend, that was the only deal they were focused on.

Palmeiras is a huge club in Brazil, who finished second in the league this year and fell in the round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores to eventual champions Botafogo. They won the league in both 2022 and 2023, while winning the Libertadores in 2020 and 2021.

Torres, 24, is Orlando's inbound transfer record as the club convinced the highly-sought rising star from Penarol for around $7.5 million.

During his time in MLS, Torres has been a star. He led Orlando to win the 2022 U.S. Open Cup, the club's first ever trophy. Orlando fell in the Eastern Conference final this season, the club's best-ever playoff run. Torres was at the heart of both.

Torres had 14 goals and six assists in 32 matches this year. He has 37 goals and 20 assists in 95 regular season games with Orlando.