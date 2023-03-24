Argentina played their first match since winning the 2022 World Cup as they defeated Panama in a friendly encounter in Buenos Aires on Thursday evening.

The Estadio Monumental was packed to the rafters with 83,196 fans to welcome back La Albiceleste's conquering heroes back to home turf, creating a party-like atmosphere throughout.

It was an emotional occasion for Lionel Scaloni's men, with a number of players shedding tears before and after the match as they were given a rousing reception by their fans.

Lionel Messi in tears during incredible scenes before Argentina match

The match itself was settled in the space of 12 frantic minutes at the end.

Thiago Almada finally broke down Panama's resistance after 78 minutes, before Lionel Messi confirmed Argentina's victory with a sweetly-struck free-kick a minute from time.

While the night really belonged to Argentina, it was clearly a significant occasion for Panama's players too.

At the final whistle, the visiting squad swarmed around seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, with the Argentine captain happily taking selfies and signing shirts for all who asked him to do so.

Lionel Messi takes pictures and signs shirts for Panama players after Argentina win

However, another World Cup winner who attracted plenty of attention from the Panama team at full-time was Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

It's certainly been a whirlwind three months for Fernandez since returning from Qatar.

The 22-year-old became the most expensive player in British transfer history when he left Benfica to make the move to Stamford Bridge in January for a massive £106.8 million - and he still doesn't seem to have quite come to terms with his newfound celebrity status.

When he was surrounded by a trio of Panama players requesting his shirt at the end of the match, Fernandez looked taken aback by the situation.

Things got even stranger when the three teammates then decided to play a game of rock, paper, scissors to decide who would get to swap shirts with the Chelsea man.

Fernandez had a wide smile on his face when the game first started, apparently believing it to be a joke.

As you'll see in the clip below, though, the Panama players were completely serious, leaving Fernandez with a confused look on his face as the contest took place.

Video: Enzo Fernandez looked on in disbelief as three Panama players took part in a rock, paper, scissors contest over his match-worn Argentina shirt

A man who has only been playing in Europe for nine months, Fernandez's life has changed beyond all recognition in that time.

He can likely expect a similar scramble for his shirt after Argentina take on Curacao at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on Tuesday evening in another friendly match.